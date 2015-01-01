पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नए कलेक्टर रेट की तैयारी:10 से 108% तक बढ़ेंगे जमीन के क्लेक्टर रेट, नया ड्राफ्ट तैयार, 15 जनवरी तक आमजन से मांगे दावे आपत्ति व सुझाव

राेहतक22 मिनट पहले
  • जिले की चारों तहसील ने बाजार भाव की स्टडी कर तैयार किए नए रेट

बाजार के जमीन भाव और कलेक्टर रेट में जमीन-आसमान के अंतर को दूर करने के चलते अब नए सिरे से कलेक्टर रेट तैयार किए जाएंगे। इसके लिए पहली बार एक ही साल में दूसरी बार रेट तैयार किए जा रहे हैं, चूंकि अप्रैल में लागू किए गए रेट सिर्फ सितंबर तक ही मान्य किए गए थे। पहले जमीन के दाम पूरे वित्त वर्ष के लिए एक ही बार लागू किए जाते थे, लेकिन अब इन्हें छमाही तक कर दिया गया है।

अब रेट को लेकर नए सत्र के लिए तैयारी कर दी गई है। इसके तहत नए तैयार किए गए ड्राफ्ट के लिए 15 जनवरी तक दावे, आपत्तियां व सुझाव जनता से लिए जाएंगे। यानि आप बता सकेंगे कि कहां पर रेट ज्यादा होने चाहिए और कहां पर कम किए जाने चाहिए। इसके लिए ऑनलाइन के साथ-साथ तहसीलों में भी ऐतराज, आपत्ति और सुझाव लिए जाएंगे। इसके बाद 15 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी तक आपत्तियों की सुनवाई की जाएगी। नए कलेक्टर रेट के लागू होने से आमजन की जेब पर भी असर पड़ेगा।

अभी तक मार्केट रेट ज्यादा होने और कलेक्टर रेट कम होने के चलते सरकार को राजस्व का नुकसान होता था और फिर पेमेंट भी दो नंबर में दी जाती थी, लेकिन अब मार्केट रेट की स्टडी करने के बाद ही बदलाव किया गया है। इससे पहले लॉकडाउन के बीच अप्रैल में नए कलेक्टर रेट जारी किए गए थे। फिलहाल शहर में मात्र 19 कॉलोनियों में ही नए रेट बढ़ाने के प्रस्ताव किए हैं, बाकी में अभी कोई बढ़ोतरी का विचार नहीं किया है। शहर की अधिकतर कॉलोनी में पुराने ही रेट आवासीय और व्यवसायिक क्षेत्र के लिए रहेंगे। महम और सांपला के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की जमीन के दामों में कोई बड़ा बदलाव नहीं किया गया है।

आईएमटी क्षेत्र में खास बढ़ोतरी का इशारा
सांपला में आईएमटी क्षेत्र में भी रेट में बढ़ोतरी की योजना है। यहां पर 84 से 108 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी का प्रस्ताव दिया गया है। यहां पर आईएमटी सेक्टर 30बी, 30सी, 31 और 33 में सड़क से 50 फुट की गहराई तक 6500 प्रति वर्ग मीटर के रेट को अब 12 हजार रुपए प्रति वर्ग मीटर तक प्रस्तावित किया गया है। वहीं रिहायशी के लिए 48 प्रति वर्ग मीटर के रेट को अब 10 हजार रुपए प्रति मीटर तक प्रस्तावित किया है। सिर्फ बढ़ोतरी उन्हीं क्षेत्रों में की गई है, जहां पर लगातार अवैध प्लाटिंग कर लोग मनमानी कर रहे थे, अब यहां सरकारी जमीन के रेट ही बढ़ा दिए गए हैं, ताकि प्लाटिंग के भविष्य को देखते हुए सरकारी राजस्व की पूर्ति की जा सके। इनमें मुख्य तौर पर खेड़ी साध का नया उभरता व्यवसायिक क्षेत्र है, जहां तेजी से डेवलपमेंट हो रहा है।

शहर में यहां रेट बढ़ाने का शामिल है प्रस्ताव
शहर में अंबेडकर चौक से सुभाष चौक तक, सुभाष चौक से रेलवे फाटक तक, रेलवे फाटक दिल्ली रोड से मेडिकल मोड तक, मेडिकल मोड से दिल्ली बाईपास तक, आर्य नगर झज्जर रोड, किला रोड, गीता मार्केट, कसाई चौक, गांधी कैंप, डीएलएफ कॉलोनी व प्रताप नगर, डीपार्क, मॉडल टाउन का व्यवसायिक क्षेत्र, सोम समोसे से आगे तक डबल पार्क, प्रताप मोहल्ला, शौरी मार्केट, सुभाष नगर, संत नगर, शक्ति नगर, सुखपुरा क्षेत्र, संदासर जोहड़, हरी नगर, ओमेक्स दिल्ली रोड में 10 फीसदी तक रेटों में बढ़ोतरी का प्रस्ताव तय किया गया है। वहीं सनसिटी फेस 1 और 2 दिल्ली रोड सेक्टर 27 में 40 फीसदी तक बढ़ोतरी के आसार हैं।

अब 15 जनवरी तक मांगे सुझाव व आपत्ति
जिला उपायुक्त के निर्देशानुसार नए रेट के लिए बाजार भाव की स्टडी कर ड्राफ्ट तैयार किया गया है। इसके तहत अब ग्रामीण व शहरी क्षेत्र में प्रस्तावित कलेक्टर रेट के बारे में कोई ऐतराज, आपत्ति या सुझाव देना है तो आमजन 15 जनवरी 2021 से पहले ऑनलाइन तरीके से रोहतक डॉट जीओवी डॉट इन पर या तहसील कार्यालय रोहतक में किसी भी कार्यदिवस को लिखित रूप में प्रस्तुत कर सकता है। -राजेश कुमार, तहसीलदार, रोहतक।

