मौसम:मैदानी इलाकों में बढ़ी ठंड, चिकित्सकों की सलाह सुबह-शाम सैर में बरतें एहतियात

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी के चलते रात ही नहीं अब दिन के तापमान में भी गिरावट आनी शुरू हो गई है। दो दिनाें से जिले में तापमान में तेजी से गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। इसका असर आमजन की सेहत पर भी देखने को मिल रहा है। कोरोना काल में वायरल ने आमजन की चिंताएं बढ़ा दी हैं। अब अधिकतम तापमान में भी गिरावट शुरू होने के बाद ठंड का और अधिक असर दिखना शुरू हो जाएगा।

अब बादल छंट चुके हैं और आसमान लगभग साफ है। आगामी दिनों में पूर्वी हवाएं चलने लगेंगी। गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान में तीन डिग्री की गिरावट आई और यह 28.8 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 13.2 दर्ज किया गया। हवा में नमी की मात्रा भी 86 फीसदी तक पहुंच गई है।

48 घंटे में और गिरेगा तापमान

रात का पारा गिरने से और ठंड बढ़ने से सुबह की धूप गुनगुनी लगने लगी है। आगामी दिनों में रात का तापमान और नीचे आएगा। अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट आते ही ठंड का असर और बढ़ जाएगा। हालांकि ठंड की दस्तक से मौसम सुहाना हो गया है। अगले 48 घंटों में न्यूनतम तापमान में ओर भी गिरावट के आसार हैं।

इसलिए बदला मौसम

मौसम विशेषज्ञों की मानें तो बीते दिनों बंगाल की खाड़ी व अरब सागर में बने कम दबाव के क्षेत्र की वजह से मौसम में बदलाव आया। अब अरब सागर के कम दबाव के क्षेत्र का असर कम होने के बाद तापमान में गिरावट आ रही है। न्यूनतम तापमान 2 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 13.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया। मानसून विदा होने से दक्षिण-पश्चिम हवा चलनी बंद हो गई है व पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का आना शुरू हो गया है। इससे सर्दी शुरू हो गई है।

