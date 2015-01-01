पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़े गिरोह का खुलासा:कंपनी अफसराें ने स्टिंग कर युवती समेत 3 को पकड़ा, ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर कर पार्सल में सामान बदल भेजते थे वापस

रोहतक41 मिनट पहले
कंपनियों से ऑनलाइन सामान मंगवाकर बाद में पार्सल में नकली सामान बदलकर वापस भेजने वाले गिरोह का खुलासा हुआ है। इस गिरोह का खुलासा भी कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने ही स्टिंग ऑपरेशन करके किया है। गिरोह के सदस्य महंगे जूते, कपड़े व अन्य लग्जरी सामान पार्सल से मंगवाते थे और इसमें कोई नकली सामान या पत्थर भरकर लौटा देते थे। इस मामले में पुलिस के सामने युवती समेत तीन लोगों का पता चला है।

बताया जाता है कि युवती एमएससी की छात्रा है और दो लड़के मदीना व मोरखेड़ी के हैं। कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने थाना अर्बन एस्टेट में युवती समेत तीन के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करवाया है। थाना अर्बन अस्टेट में डिलीवरी प्राइवेट लि. कंपनी के सीनियर मैनेजर सिक्योरिटी सरवीन ने शिकायत दी कि उनकी ऑनलाइन लॉजिस्टिक कंपनी है। इसकी एक ब्रांच सुखपुरा चौक पर है।

कंपनी में कई दिनों से ब्रांच की पार्सल फ्राॅड के संबंध में शिकायत आ रही थी। इसी बीच 9 दिसंबर को कंपनी का डिलीवरी ब्वाॅय मनदीप सेक्टर-4 में डिलिवरी करने गया तो पार्सल पर दिए मोबाइल नंबर से संपर्क किया। फोन कीर्ति नाम की युवती ने उठाया। जब उसे पैकेट की डिलिवरी के बारे में कहा तो उसने कहा कि 4438 रुपए के पैकेट को कितने रुपए में देगा।

इस पर मंदीप ने कहा कि जितना कंपनी की ओर से निर्धारित है। इस युवती ने मंदीप से कहा कि अगर वह कम रेट में दे तो कुछ उसके भी पैसे बन जाएंगे और वह हेयर ड्रायर की मदद से पैकेट का सामान बदलकर वैसा ही पैक बनाकर देगी। साथ ही तेरा कमीशन दे दिया करूंगी। यह बात मनदीप ने अपने ऑफिस में आकर अधिकारियों को बताई।

फोन नंबर से हुआ खुलासा 15 डिलीवरी का पता चला
शक की बिनाह पर कीर्ति नाम के सभी पार्सल की डिटेल मंगवाई। इससे पता चला कि इस नाम की युवती पहले भी सामान ऑर्डर करती रही है और वापस भी भेजा है। शुक्रवार को भी कीर्ति ने अपने नाम से 4 ऑर्डर बुक किए। इसके अलावा करीब दो-तीन महीने में एक ही नंबर के करीब 15 से 16 डिलीवरी पार्सल की जानकारी जुटाई है। इससे ही करीब 50 हजार का कंपनी का नुकसान पहुंचा है।

कंपनी का सिक्योरिटी ऑफिसर भेज स्टिंग किया
सरविन ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को कीर्ति ने जो 4 ऑर्डर मंगवाए थे, उन्हें डिलीवर करने के बारे में कहा कि मैं अपने भाई को आपके पास भेज रही हूं। आप उसे ऑर्डर दे देना और उससे फोन पर बात कर लेना। ऐसे में कंपनी के सिक्योरिटी अधिकारियों ने जाल बिछाया। कंपनी के सहायक मैनेजर सिक्योरिटी आशीष को डिलीवरी ब्वाय बनाकर भेजा। आशीष ने फोन किया तो बाद में कीर्ति नाम से डिलीवरी लेने के लिए आशीष के पास फोन आया। जैसे ही आशीष सेक्टर-4 में पहुंचा तो वहां पर दो लड़के दीपक व संदीप मिले। उन्होंने आशीष के पास से डिलीवरी पैकेट लेकर चारों पैकेट को हेयर ड्रायर से आशीष के सामने ही गर्म करके पैकेट को खोला और पैकेट से असली सामान को निकाल दूसरा सामान डाल दिया। इसके बाद फिर से हेयर ड्रायर से गर्म करके पैकेट को सील कर दिया। एक पार्सल को सामान पसंद न आने की बात कहकर वापस डालकर सील कर दिया।

