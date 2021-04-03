पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंथन:कार्यस्थल पर यौन उत्पीड़न होने पर करें शिकायत, सभी विभाग अपने-अपने कार्यालयों में आंतरिक शिकायत समिति का गठन करें

रोहतक7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में कार्यस्थल पर महिलाओं के साथ यौन उत्पीड़न (रोकथाम, निषेध और निवारण) अधिनियम 2013 के अंतर्गत जिन संगठनों और संस्थानों में 10 या इससे अधिक कर्मचारी है, उनमें आंतरिक शिकायत समिति गठित करना अनिवार्य है। इसलिए सभी विभागों में कानूनी रूप से इस कमेटी का गठन करना होगा।

कार्यस्थल पर यौन उत्पीड़न होने की स्थिति में संबंधित महिला को उपरोक्त कमेटी के समक्ष अपनी शिकायत प्रस्तुत करनी चाहिए। सहकर्मी महिला को अश्लील तस्वीरें, फिल्में या अन्य सामग्री दिखाना आदि यौन उत्पीड़न की श्रेणी में आता है। अश्लील वीडियो भेजना, बातें करना व छूना आदि भी यौन उत्पीड़न की श्रेणी में आता है।

डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार ने कहा कि इच्छा के खिलाफ अगर कोई कर्मचारी कार्यस्थल पर महिला कर्मचारी को छूता है या छूने की कोशिश करता है तो वह इसकी शिकायत कर सकती है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह कानून हर उस महिला के लिए बना है जिसका किसी भी कार्यस्थल पर यौन उत्पीड़न हुआ हो।

कार्यस्थल कोई भी कार्यालय अथवा निजी या सरकारी संस्थान हो सकता है। एडीसी महेंद्रपाल की अध्यक्षता में जिला विकास भवन में अधिकारियों की बैठक में निर्देश दिए कि सभी विभाग अपने-अपने कार्यालयों में आंतरिक शिकायत समिति का गठन करें। जल्द ही इस संबंध में कमेटी के सदस्यों व विभाग के अध्यक्षों को इस संबंध में ट्रेनिंग भी दी जाएगी।

ट्रेनिंग का मकसद यही है कि अगर उनके संस्थानों में यौन उत्पीड़न का कोई मामला आता है तो उसे किस प्रकार से निपटा जाएगा। मुख्यमंत्री सुशासन सहयोगी शैलिट जोस ने भी अधिनियम को लेकर आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश बैठक में जारी किए। बैठक में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी डॉ. विजय लक्ष्मी नांदल, तहसीलदार राजेश कुमार, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की कार्यक्रम अधिकारी बिमलेश कुमारी सहित विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

