कोविड-19:नवंबर में पहली बार 100 के पार हुए काेरोना केस, दो मौत

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

नवंबर महीने में सर्दी के साथ ही कोरोना केसों का आंकड़ा भी 100 के पार चला गया। नवंबर माह में अभी तक पिछले पांच दिन से केस 70 के आसपास आ रहे थे, लेकिन शुक्रवार को कोरोना पॉजिटिव केसाें की संख्या 101 तक पहुंच गई। इसके चलते पाॅजिटिव केसाें की दर भी 5.6 फीसदी तक आ गई है। इसके अलावा मरीजों के ठीक होने की दर भी 87.4 फीसदी दर्ज की गई।

अब जिले में 971 कोरोना केस सक्रिय बने हुए हैं। इनमें से 939 मरीजों को घर पर ही रहकर इलाज दिया जा रहा है। दूसरे दिन फिर से कोरोना के कारण दो मौत हाे गई। महम की 66 वर्षीय महिला 21 अक्टूबर को मृत घोषित की गई थी, उसकी डेथ हिस्ट्री की रिपोर्ट सामने आने के बाद अब महिला की मौत का कारण कोरोना माना गया है।

वहीं, लाहली गांव के 60 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति की मौत भी कोरोना के कारण हुई है। ऐसे में जिले में कोरोना से मौताें का आंकड़ा भी 83 पहुंच गया है। जिले में एक ही दिन में 11 बैंक कर्मी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। यह जिले के तीन बैंकों से जुड़े हुए हैं और अलग-अलग कॉलोनी में रहने वाले हैं। इसके अलावा अन्य कॉलोनी में काेरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं।

