पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना का कहर:30 दिन बाद जिले में 102 लोगों में मिला कोरोना संक्रमण, डीएलएफ काॅलाेनी के बुजुर्ग की मौत

रोहतक3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

त्योहारी सीजन करीब आने के साथ ही बाजारों में ग्राहकों की चहलकदमी बढ़ गई है। इसका परिणाम यह है कि 30 दिन बाद एक दिन में गुरुवार को कोरोना के 102 नए केस मिले। 24 घंटे के अंतराल में 1230 लोगों ने सैंपल कलेक्शन सेंटरों पर पहुंचकर सैंपल दिए। नए केस में 66 पुरुष, 36 महिलाएं हैं जिनमें 11 प्राइवेट जॉब करने वाले, छह व्यापारी, छह स्टूडेंट्स शामिल हैं।

अक्टूबर माह की शुरुआात से ही कोरोना केस के आंकड़े कम आ रहे थे। लेकिन लोगों की लापरवाही ने एक बार कोरोना केस के ग्राफ को बढ़ा दिया है। अब कोरोना रिकवरी का ग्राफ घटकर 89.61 पर आ गया है। वहीं कोरोना संक्रमण से डीएलएफ कालोनी निवासी 86 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग मरीज की 28 अक्टूबर की सुबह पीजीआई में उपचार के दौरान हालत बिगड़ने पर कोरोना से मौत हो गई। जिले में कोरोना से ये 78वीं मौत है। वहीं अब तक जिले में 7684 लोगों में संक्रमण की पुष्टि हो चुकी है।

नौनंद में दो दुकानदार, 2 महिलाएं व 1 स्टूडेंट, महिला थाना कर्मचारी, पुलिस लाइन का एक कर्मचारी, तेज काॅलोनी निवासी तीन सरकारी कर्मचारी, एकता काॅलोनी से एक श्रमिक, दो महिलाएं और एक छात्रा, रामगोपाल काॅलोनी निवासी व सिविल अस्पताल में मेंटल हेल्थ स्टाफ की महिला कर्मी, डीएलएफ काॅलोनी निवासी व्यापारी, बोहर गांव निवासी डीटीसी दिल्ली का कर्मचारी, नौंनंद गांव निवासी व झज्जर के सरकारी विभाग में कार्यरत कर्मचारी, सेक्टर दो निवासी मेडिसिन सेंटर का कर्मचारी, चिन्योट काॅलोनी निवासी व मान अस्पताल की महिला कर्मचारी, चिन्योट काॅलोनी निवासी व पीजीआई की महिला कर्मी, डॉक्टर हास्टल निवासी पीजी स्टूडेंट, प्रेम नगर निवासी रेजीडेंट चिकित्सक, गिरावड़ गांव निवासी बिजली बोर्ड का जेई, इंदिरा कालोनी निवासी व्यापारी, महम निवासी रेलवे कर्मचारी, खरकड़ा गांव निवासी रोडवेज कंडक्टर, सीआईए वन स्टाफ का कर्मचारी, सेक्टर तीन निवासी जेल में पदस्थ कर्मचारी, हनुमान कालोनी, खेड़ी सांपला और सुनारियां निवासी 1-1 पुलिस कर्मी संक्रमित मिले हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें