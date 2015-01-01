पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना ने ली 11 माह की बच्ची व 70 साल की बुजुर्ग की जान, जिले में नए 142 केस

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना काल में पहली बार जिले में सबसे कम उम्र 11 माह की मासूम बच्ची की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत हुई है। संक्रमण की चपेट में आने के बाद परिजनों ने मासूम को पीजीआई में इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराया था। पांच नवंबर को हालत बिगड़ने पर उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। कोरोना से दूसरी मौत हनुमान कालोनी में 70 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की हुई है। सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय के आंकड़ों के अनुसार जिले में अब कोरोना से मौत का आंकड़ा 85 पर पहुंच गया है।

वहीं मंगलवार को जिले में 1176 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई जिसमें 142 लोगों की रिपोर्ट में कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया। नए केस में जज, तहसीलदार, साफ्टवेयर डेवलपर, टीचर, फल कारोबारी, सीएमओ आफिस का कर्मचारी, डीसी आफिस का कर्मी, पीजीआई चिकित्सक, शहर की अलग अलग कालोनियों से 25 बुजुर्ग, 45 महिलाएं, 97 पुरुष, 20 व्यापारी, आठ डॉक्टर व मेडिकल स्टूडेंट्स को कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया है।

मंगलवार को जिले में कोविड एक्टिव केस की संख्या घटकर 926 पर पहुंच गई जिनमें 886 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन व 42 मरीज पीजीआई में उपचाराधीन हैं। जिले में कोविड पॉजिटिविटी रेट 5.21 फीसदी और रिकवरी रेट 88.52 फीसदी पर दर्ज किया गया। जिले में अब तक 8828 संक्रमित मरीज मिले और 7815 मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं। 515 लोगों की सैंपल रिपोर्ट आने का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। मंगलवार को जो लोग कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित हुए हैं उनमें 25 बुजुर्ग, 45 महिलाएं, 20 व्यापारी और आठ डॉक्टर व मेडिकल स्टूडेंट्स शामिल हैं। पीजीआई एक बार फिर से कोरोना के हॉट स्पॉट के तौर पर सामने आया है।

गंभीर बच्चों के लिए 6 वेंटीलेटर रहेंगे रिजर्व
कोरोना की सेकेंड पीक से निपटने के लिए मंगलवार को हेल्थ यूनिवर्सिटी में कुलपति डॉ. ओपी कालरा की अध्यक्षता में पीजीआई निदेशक डॉ. रोहतास यादव, एमएस डॉ. पुष्पा दहिया सहित अन्य जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों की उपस्थिति में घंटों मीटिंग चली। मीटिंग में सहमति बनी कि न्यू मॉड्यूलर ओटी कॉम्प्लेक्स के पहली मंजिल पर काेविड आईसीयू बनाया जाएगा। गंभीर मरीजों के आने पर उन्हें यहीं पर कोविड आईसीयू में शिफ्ट किया जाए। मासूम बच्चों के संक्रमित होने के बाद गंभीर अवस्था में वेंटीलेटर की जरूरत पड़ने पर छह बेड रिजर्व किए गए हैं।

