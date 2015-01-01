पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना की दूसरी लहर बड़ी खतरनाक है। इसके खतरे को आप इस बात से ही भांप लीजिए कि लॉकडाउन के बाद 18 सितंबर तक 50 मौतें जिले में दर्ज हुई थी। अब मात्र दो महीने में ही 50 और मौतें हो चुकी हैं यानी पहले छह महीने की तुलना में यह दो महीने ही जिलावासियों के लिए मुसीबत बनकर आए हैं। त्योहारी सीजन से पहले ही व्यवसायियों को राहत देते हुए लगभग सबकुछ खोल दिया गया। केवल नाम के लिए नियम भी बना दिए, लेकिन उनकी पालना करवाने के लिए त्योहार के नाम पर कोई सख्ती नहीं हुई।

इसी का नतीजा हुआ कि बाजारों में तमाम नियम तोड़ते हुए भयंकर भीड़ लगी और प्रशासन ने भी व्यापारियों के दबाव में पूरी तरह आंखें मूंद लीं। इस वजह से कोरोना की रफ्तार बढ़ी और इसका असर भी। अब तक जिलावासियों ने 100 लोगों को खो दिया। दैनिक भास्कर की संवेदनाएं उन परिवारों के साथ हैं, जिन्होंने अपनों को खो दिया है। साथ ही एक अपील भी कि आप कोरोना से बचकर रहें। इस बीमारी को हल्के में कतई ना लें। घर से बाहर निकलने से पहले उन परिवारों का ध्यान करें, जिन्होंने अपनों को खो दिया है और सावधानी बरतें।

50% उम्रदराज किडनी व फेफड़ों के रोग से पीड़ित थे
कोरोना से हुई मौतों के बारे में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने हर मौत का हेल्थ ऑडिट करने के बाद ही आंकड़े जारी किए हैं। अब तक के ऑडिट में सामने आया है कि आधी से ज्यादा मौत का कारण कोरोना मरीज के उम्रदराज होने व किडनी और फेफड़ों के गंभीर रोग से पीड़ित होना रहा। वहीं कैंसर, डायबिटीज जैसे रोग ने भी कोरोना संक्रमण होने के बाद मरीज को उभरने का मौका नहीं दिया। अब तक हुई सौ मौत में महज 5-7 मामले ही ऐसे हैं जिसमें मृतकों को पहले कोई गंभीर रोग नहीं था।

लाइफलाइन ओपन : शहर के 12 निजी अस्पतालों के 150 बेड कोरोना मरीजों के लिए रिजर्व

अभी पीजीआईएमएस के डे-केयर आईसीयू में 10 बेड हैं, जिसमें सभी कोविड के मरीज भर्ती हैं। ट्रामा सेंटर में 21 बेड के आईसीयू में 16 कोविड मरीज भर्ती हैं। पीजीआई में आईसीयू बेड फुल होने की स्थिति में सिविल सर्जन ने शहर के दो निजी अस्पताल काएनोस और होली हार्ट अस्पताल में कोविड मरीजों को आईसीयू में भर्ती करने के आदेश दिए हैं। अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से होली हार्ट हॉस्पिटल में 12 आईसीयू सहित 23 बेड, काएनोस हास्पिटल में 20 आईसीयू बेड, ऑक्सीजन अस्पताल में पांच आईसीयू बेड, पाॅजीट्रोन अस्पताल में चार आईसीयू सहित 15 बेड, सनफ्लैग अस्पताल में दो आईसीयू बेड सहित आठ बेड, आस्कर अस्पताल में चार आईसीयू सहित छह बेड कोरोना मरीजों के लिए रिजर्व किए गए हैं। जिले के 12 निजी अस्पतालों में 150 बेड रिजर्व कर दिए गए हैं। वर्तमान में काएनोस अस्पताल में 20 कोरोना मरीज, होली हार्ट अस्पताल में 23 कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज किया जा रहा है।

