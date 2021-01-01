पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:रसोई और छत पर बनाना चाहते हैं बगीचा तो निगम करेगा मदद

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
नगर निगम में जीराे वेस्ट काे लेकर बैठक लेते कमिश्नर प्रदीप गाैदारा। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • शहर को जीरो वेस्ट बनाने को लेकर निगम चलाए विशेष मुहिम

नगर निगम की ओर से शहर को जीरो वेस्ट बनाने के अभियान को लेकर शुक्रवार को नगर निगम कार्यालय में किचन गार्डेन व रूफ टाप गार्डेन के जरिए फल व सब्जी उगाने वाले नागरिकों की बैठक हुई। इसमें विचार-विमर्श के बाद तय किया कि वार्ड-13 में आने वाली कॉलोनियों व मोहल्लों को जीरो वेस्ट के रूप में बतौर मॉडल विकसित किया जाएगा। साथ ही हर गुरुवार को शाम 3 बजे इस प्रोजेक्ट से संबंधित समीक्षा बैठक करने का भी निर्णय लिया।

निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप गोदारा ने कहा कि हम अपने घरों में ही गीले कूड़े से तैयार खाद से ही फल व सब्जियां उगा सकेंगे। इससे हमारी रोग प्रतिरोधक शक्ति को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। हम सब स्वस्थ रहेंगे। सही रूप से कूड़े की पहचान की जाए तो कूड़ा सोने के बराबर है। क्‍योंकि सूखे कूड़े लोहा, प्लास्टिक, कागज आदि को बेचा जा सकता है। इससे आय होगी, जबकि गीले कूड़े से खाद तैयार होगी।

शहरवासी अपने घरों में बागवानी कार्य के साथ ही गीले कूड़े से खाद तैयार करें। उसका प्रयोग घर में लगाए गए पौधों व सब्जियों में करें। इससे जहां अच्छी खाद प्राप्त होगी, वहीं गीला कूड़े का निष्पादन होने से हमारा घर जीरो वेस्ट घर बन जाएगा। बैठक में स्नेह कुमार, मनोज धनखड़, अनुज भाटिया, सुषमा बतरा, पूजा पाहवा, अजय पाहवा व पिंस सिक्का, नगर निगम के एमओ डॉ. उदयभान, सीएसआई सुंदर सिंह व हर्ष चावला, जेई सुमित नानौच व सुमित मलिक, एएसआई विपिन आदि उपस्थित रहे।

लॉकडाउन में बागवानी में लोगों का बढ़ा रूझानमानसरोवर कॉलोनी निवासी अरविन भाटिया ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान अपने मकानों की छतों पर लोगों ने बागवानी का कार्य शुरू किया। इसमें सफलता मिलने पर उनका हाैसला बढ़ गया। अब घरों की छतों पर और खुले स्थान पर बागवानी का कार्य कर घर में ही फल, सब्जियां उगाई जा रही हैं। अजय पाहवा व पूजा पाहवा ने आमजन को गोबर के निष्पादन के प्रति जागरूक करने को जरूरी बताया। कहा कि गोबर को नालियों व सीवर में बहने से हर हाल में रोकना होगा।

घर पर ही गीले कूड़े से खाद तैयार कर पौधों में इस्तेमाल करने का आह्वान

निगम कंट्रोल रूम से मिलेगा एंजाइम : निगम कमिश्नर ने बताया कि मानसरोवर पार्क के साथ बनाए गए कंट्रोल रूम में आमजन को घरों में खाद बनाने के लिए एंजाइम बिना किसी शुल्क के प्रदान की जाएगा। तय किया कि इस कार्य विधि के बारे में जानकारी के लिए अरविन भाटिया (9812353501), अजय पाहवा (9034047623) व निगम के जेई सुमित नुनाच (9467522300) से बात की जा सकती है।

