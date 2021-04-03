पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिशन स्वच्छता:सूखा-गीला कूड़ा अलग करने के लिए रोल मॉडल बनेंगे निगम कर्मियों के घर

रोहतक7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फायर ब्रिगेड ऑफिस में बैठक के दाैरान लाेगाें काे जानकारी देते डाॅ. हरमिंदर सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
फायर ब्रिगेड ऑफिस में बैठक के दाैरान लाेगाें काे जानकारी देते डाॅ. हरमिंदर सिंह।
  • फरवरी के अंत तक स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2021 प्रतिस्पर्धा के लिए तैयार होगा शहर
  • नगर निगम की टीमें घर-घर जाकर करेंगी लोगों को जागरूक

फरवरी के अंत तक स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2021 प्रतिस्पर्धा के लिए शहर तैयार हो जाएगा। सोनीपत रोड स्थित अग्निशमन विभाग परिसर में गुरुवार को स्वच्छता कार्यों की हुई समीक्षा बैठक में यह संकल्प लिया गया। इस दौरान सभी 22 वार्डों के नोडल अधिकारियों और वहां तैनात कर्मचारियों से मिले फीडबैक का मूल्यांकन कर निर्देश दिए गए हैं। अगले सप्ताह भी सीएनडी वेस्ट, सूखा व गीला कूड़ा अलग करने और बायो कंपोस्ट घर पर ही तैयार करने को लेकर आमजन को जागरुक किया जाएगा।

इसके लिए नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों के घरों को सूखा-गीला कूड़ा अलग करने के लिए शहर का रोल मॉडल बनाया जाएगा ताकि अन्य शहरवासी इससे प्रेरणा ले सकें। नगर निगम की ओर से 11 फरवरी को स्वच्छता सम्मेलन आयोजित करने का भी निर्णय लिया गया है।

इस अवसर पर डॉ. हरविंदर ने कहा कि गीला कूड़ा गोल्ड हैं। क्योंकि इससे किचन व रूफ गार्डन में उगाए जाने वाले फल व सब्जी के लिए सबसे अच्छी खाद तैयार होती है। साथ ही घर को जीरो वेस्ट बनाने में आसानी होती है। साथ ही पर्यावरण के प्रति बच्चों में भी संस्कार विकसित होता है।

हर घर में पहले गीले व सूखे कूड़े को अलग करने और प्रतिदिन थोड़ा समय बागवानी कार्य के लिए देने की आदत बनानी होगी। यह बेहतर स्वास्थ्य और पर्यावरण के लिए शक्तिशाली पहल होगी। गीले कूड़े से तैयार खाद का प्रयोग करके अपने घर में ही सब्जियां उगाई जा सकती है।

अग्निशमन विभाग कार्यालय परिसर में हुई साप्ताहिक समीक्षा बैठक, अब सीएनडी वेस्ट, बायो कंपोस्टिंग पर रहेगा फोकस

कमिश्नर ने अपना घर बनाया जीरो वेस्ट: नगर निगम कमिश्रर प्रदीप गोदारा ने बताया गया कि उन्होंने सबसे पहले अपने घर को जीरो वेस्ट घर बना दिया है। गीला और सूखा कूड़ा दोनों सोना है। डॉ. सीएस नागर अपने घर की छत पर गीले कूड़े से खाद तैयार कर उसका प्रयोग छत पर उगाई गई सब्जियों में करते हैं। निगम की ओर से मानसरोवर पार्क के साथ बनाए गए कंट्रोल रूम से शहरवासियों को घरों में खाद बनाने के लिए एंजाइम निशुल्क प्रदान की जा रही है।

ऐसे बनेगी गीले कूड़े से खाद: मानसरोवर कॉलोनी निवासी अरविन भाटिया ने उपस्थित लोगों को गीले कूड़े से खाद बनाने की विधि के बारे में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने 3 डस्टबीन के जरिए इसका डेमो भी दिया। बताया कि सबसे पहले छोटे डस्टबीन या ड्रम में एक सप्ताह तक कूड़ा डालें। फिर उसे दूसरे डस्टबीन या ड्रम में उलट दें। इसको भरने या 15 दिन बाद उसे तीसरे ड्रम में डाल दें। इस प्रक्रिया में गीला कूड़ा खाद में बदल जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें