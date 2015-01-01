पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर का चुनाव टला:पार्षद डिंपल ने बच्चों के पेपर, मुक्ता ने भाई की शादी का हवाला दे चुनाव टलवाया

राेहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • पार्षदाें काे दिए 27 नवंबर काे चुनाव के पत्र चंद मिनट बाद ही लिए वापस, अब 2 दिसंबर काे हाेगा चयन
  • पार्षदाें में भी नहीं बनी दाे नामाें पर सहमति, पर्यवेक्षक ढांडा 26 काे टटाेलेंगे नब्ज

नगर निगम में सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव 27 नवंबर काे करवाने काे लेकर पहले से ही कयास लगाए जा रहे थे कि इनकाे टाला जाएगा। पार्षदाें के बीच उम्मीदवाराें काे लेकर सर्वसम्मति नहीं बन रही है। भाजपा के पर्यवेक्षक महीपाल ढांडा भी 26 नवंबर काे आएंगे, लेकिन केवल एक दिन में सभी पार्षदाें से मुलाकात संभव नहीं है।

ऐसे में मंगलवार काे पार्षदाें काे 27 नवंबर की मीटिंग के जाे पत्र बांटे गए थे, उन्हें निगम कर्मचारियाें ने आकर कुछ समय बाद ही वापस ले लिया। बाद में बताया गया कि पार्षद डिंपल जैन और मुक्ता नागपाल ने बच्चाें के पेपर हाेने का हवाला देकर चुनाव काे आगे करने की मांग की थी। इस पर अब 2 दिसंबर काे चुनाव हाेंगे। हालांकि मुक्ता नागपाल के प्रतिनिधि का कहना है कि उन्हाेंने साले की शादी की वजह से यह मांग की थी। हालांकि चर्चा यही है कि सर्वसम्मति नहीं बनने की वजह से ही चुनाव काे आगे करवाया जाएगा।

करनाल और हिसार नगर निगम में चयन का पैमाना जातिगत और आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव काे बताया जा रहा है। जातीय बहुमत के हिसाब से उम्मीदवार तय किए गए हैं। ऐसे में यहां जाट, पंजाबी और अनुसूचित जाति के बीच चयन हाेगा।

जाट पार्षद एक पद लेेने पर अड़े, एससी- बीसी से भी हाे सकता है उम्मीदवार

बताया जा रहा है कि नगर निगम में 9 जाट पार्षद हैं। सभी एकजुट हाेने का दावा कर रहे हैं। उनकी मांग है कि एक पद उन्हें दिया जाए। इसे लेकर मंगलवार काे भी बैठक कर चर्चा हुई। वहीं, एक पद पर पिछड़ा और अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग भी दावा जता रहा है। ऐसे में एक पद उन्हें भी दिया जा सकता है। महीपाल ढांडा 26 नवंबर काे राेहतक आएंगे और पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेताओं से चर्चा हाेगी। बताया जा रहा है कि 26 काे ढांडा पार्षदाें से नहीं मिलेंगे। पार्षदाें की बात सुनने के लिए अन्य दिन तय हाेगा। पर्यवेक्षक बेशक महीपाल ढांडा हाे, लेकिन चयन में पूर्व मंत्री मनीष कुमार ग्राेवर का अहम राेल हाेगा। वहीं, कांग्रेसी भी अपने समीकरण बैठा रहे हैं। कई निर्दलीय पार्षद उनके संपर्क में हैं। कांग्रेस से संबंधित दाे पार्षद हैं। यदि सर्वसम्मति नहीं बनी ताे वे किंगमेकर की भूमिका में हाे सकते हैं।

मेरे साले की शादी है

दरअसल 27 नवंबर को नगर निगम की बैठक तय कर दी गई है, जबकि इसी दिन मेरे साले के विवाह की तारीख पहले से निश्चित थी। यही वजह है कि बैठक में उपस्थित रह पाना असंभव है। इसलिए नगर निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप गोदारा को पत्र भेजकर निगम की बैठक आगे कराने का आग्रह किया गया है।-दीपू नागपाल, प्रतिनिधि, पार्षद मुक्ता नागपाल, वार्ड 19

