परिवार पहचान पत्र:पीपीपी बनाने के लिए विशेष काउंटर बनाए, टीम गठित

रोहतक4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम आयुक्त प्रदीप गोदारा आईएएस ने कहा कि नगर निगम क्षेत्र में परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने के लिए वार्ड वाइज टीम का गठन किया है। वे मंगलवार काे अपने कार्यालय में जोनल अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की बैठक में बाेल रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रत्येक जोनल अधिकारी को 10-10 कर्मचारी उपलब्ध करवाए हैं, जो वार्ड वाइज परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने का कार्य करेंगे।

दो-दो कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर भी दिए हैं। वार्डों के अलावा नगर निगम कार्यालय के काउंटर नंबर 4, दमकल शाखा अाैर सफाई शाखा के कंट्रोल रूम में विशेष काउंटर खोले गए हैं। बैठक में उप निगम आयुक्त हरदीप सिंह, सहायक नगर योजनाकार तिलक राज व जितेंद्र, क्षेत्रीय कराधान अधिकारी जगदीश चंद्र, नगर अभियंता सुनील, सहायक अभियंता प्रवीण दलाल, भवन निरीक्षक रवि, कनिष्ठ अभियंता सुमित व कनिष्ठ अभियंता संदीप आदि माैजूद रहे।

