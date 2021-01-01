पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साइबर क्राइम थाना दौरा:एक्सपर्ट टेक्निकल स्टाफ के जरिए साइबर क्राइम करेंगे कंट्रोल : एडीजीपी संदीप खिरवार

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
  • एडीजीपी ने किया साइबर क्राइम थाने का निरीक्षण, रोहतक में खुला है पहला साइबर क्राइम थाना

साइबर क्राइम की रोकथाम और अपराध के मामलों की गहनता से जांच के लिए रोहतक रेंज में पहला साइबर थाना खोला गया है। इस थाने के लिए पूरी तरह से एक अलग विशेषज्ञ टीम तैयार की गई है। मंगलवार को रोहतक रेंज के एडीजीपी संदीप खिरवार ने सेक्टर-14 में साइबर क्राइम थाना का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया।

थाना में उपलब्ध कंप्यूटर, फर्नीचर व अन्य मूलभूत आवश्यकताओं का जायजा लेते हुए उन्होंने आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। एडीजीपी संदीप खिरवार ने कहा कि मौजूदा समय में साइबर क्राइम पुलिस के लिए एक चुनौती साबित हो रहा है। एडवांस सॉफ्टवेयर और एक्सपर्ट टेक्निकल स्टाफ के जरिए यहां से साइबर क्राइम पर कंट्रोल करने के साथ-साथ गहनता से अनुसंधान का कार्य भी किया जाएगा। इस दौरान एसपी राहुल शर्मा, डीएसपी सुशीला व अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे।

इंस्पेक्टर नरेश होंगे साइबर थाने के इंचार्ज
इंस्पेक्टर नरेश कुमार काे इस साइबर क्राइम थाना के प्रथम थाना प्रभारी नियुक्त किया गया है। रोहतक में खोले गए साइबर क्राइम थाना में प्रशिक्षित स्टाफ की तैनाती की जाएगी। इंस्पेक्टर नरेश कुमार की सहायता के लिए महिला इंस्पेक्टर सुनीता को भी तैनात किया है। वहीं थाना के प्रथम मुंशी के तौर पर हवलदार हरदीप सिंह को तैनात किया है। थाना में एसएचओ व अनुसंधान अधिकारियों सहित 29 पुलिस अधिकारियों/कर्मचारियों की तैनाती की गई है। साइबर थाना में रोहतक रेंज के पांचों जिलों से चयनित कर्मचारियों की तैनाती की गई है।

पांच जिलाें के साइबर क्राइम की करेंगे माॅनिटरिंग

यह साइबर क्राइम थाना रोहतक रेंज के पांच जिलों सोनीपत, रोहतक, झज्जर, भिवानी तथा चरखी दादरी एरिया के साइबर क्राइम की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए खोला गया है। इस थाना में ऑनलाइन ठगी, बैंकों से धोखाधड़ी, एटीएम पिन पूछकर फ्रॉड करना, फेसबुक, व्हाट्सएप, इंस्ट्राग्राम जैसे सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म पर किसी भी तरह की आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी जैसे अपराधों से निपटने के लिए पुलिस की विशेषज्ञ टीम द्वारा निगाह रखी जाएगी। इसके अलावा इस थाने में ही रेंज में हुए साइबर क्राइम की एफआईआर भी दर्ज कराई जा सकेगी।

