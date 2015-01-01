पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Rohtak
  Dareies Did Not Shift In Kanheli Road Dairy Complex, Even After 2 Months Of The Corporation's Claim, The Necessary Facilities Were Not Found.

बड़े प्रोजेक्ट का हाल:कन्हेली रोड डेयरी काॅम्प्लेक्स में नहीं शिफ्ट हुईं डेयरियां, निगम के दावे के 2 माह बाद भी जरूरी सुविधाएं नहीं मिलीं

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कन्हेली रोड पर डेयरी काॅम्प्लेक्स में सीवर लाइन बिछाने का चल रहा काम।
  • निगम की मीटिंग में मुद्दा उठने के बाद भी शहर में ही चल रहीं डेयरियां

नगर निगम की सामान्य बैठक में मुद्दा उठाए जाने के 2 माह बाद भी कन्हेली गांव में 37 एकड़ एरिया में विकसित हो रहे डेयरी काॅम्प्लेक्स में सीवर, पानी, सड़क सहित जरूरी सुविधाएं मुहैया नहीं कराई जा सकीं। जबकि निगम की ओर से शहर में संचालित डेयरियों को कन्हेली रोड स्थित डेयरी काॅम्प्लेक्स में स्थानांतरित करने को लेकर नोटिस पहले ही दिए जा चुके हैं। आदेश का उल्लंघन किए जाने वालों की डेयरी सील करने और पशुओं को जब्त करने की चेतावनी दी गई थी। इधर, पब्लिक हेल्थ का दावा है कि डेयरी काॅम्प्लेक्स में वाटर सप्लाई बहाल कर दी गई है। लेकिन डेयरी संचालकों की ओर से पानी कनेक्शन के लिए आवेदन ही नहीं किए जा रहे।

ड्रेनेज का काम पूरा, सीवर का अंतिम चरण में
वर्तमान में कन्हेली रोड डेयरी काॅम्प्लेक्स में सीवर, ड्रेन बनाने का कार्य चल रहा है। मौके पर मिले कार्यदायी एजेंसी के कर्मचारियों के बताया कि पूरे काॅम्प्लेक्स में सीवर की लाइन बिछाई जा चुकी है। मेन एंट्री गेट पर लगभग 50 मीटर दायरे में 300 एमएम की सीवर लाइन को मिट्‌टी में दबाने का कार्य जारी है। ड्रेनेज सिस्टम इसके पहले ही बनाया जा चुका है। यह सारा काम अधिकतम 20 दिन में पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। फिर सड़कें बनाई जाएंगी।

जरूरी सुविधाओं के बाद स्थानांतरित होंगी डेयरियां
कन्हेली रोड डेयरी काॅम्प्लेक्स में नाले का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। पानी की पाइप लाइन बिछाने का कार्य जारी है। जरूरी काम होने के बाद शहर में चल रही डेयरियां वहां शिफ्ट करवाई जाएंगी।-मनमोहन गोयल, मेयर नगर निगम।

डेयरी संचालक तैयार, काॅम्प्लेक्स में पहले सुविधाएं बहाल हों
कन्हेली रोड स्थित डेयरी कांप्लेक्स में जाने के लिए डेयरी संचालक तैयार हैं। लेकिन पहले वहां पर सुविधाएं बहाल किया जाना जरूरी है। अभी नगर निगम के पास फंड की कमी है। उसकी उपलब्धता पर तेजी से काम करवाए जा रहे हैं। चार्ज लेने के बाद मैं स्वयं डेयरी काॅम्प्लेक्स का निरीक्षण करूंगा।-राजकमल सहगल, सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर, नगर निगम।

एनजीटी का डेयरियों को शहर से बाहर करने का आदेश
एनजीटी का आदेश है कि शहर से डेयरी बाहर शिफ्ट की जाएं। इसके मद्देनजर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। डेयरी काॅम्प्लेक्स में काम पूरा होने पर शहर में चल रही डेयरियां को प्रभावी ढंग से स्थानांतरित कराया जाएगा।
-प्रदीप गोदारा, कमिश्नर नगर निगम।

