वेदर अपडेट:दिन का पारा लुढ़का, ठंड बढ़ने के साथ सुबह भी गहराएगी धुंध

रोहतक40 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली रोड पर मेडिकल मोड़ के पास रात 12 बजे गहराई धुंध में गुजरते वाहन।

पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी और पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते मौसम लगातार बदल रहा है। दो दिन से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण सर्दी का असर बना रहा। बीती रात तेज हवाओं के साथ बरसात भी हुई, लेकिन बरसात तेज नहीं रही। इसके बाद शनिवार को दिन में भी बादल छाए रहे और रूक-रूककर धूप भी अपना असर दिखाती रही। इसके बाद आसमान साफ हो गया।

अब रविवार सुबह धुंध छाने के आसार बने हुए हैं। हालांकि धुंध का असर शनिवार को शाम 5 बजे से ही नजर आने लगा। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार पहाड़ों पर पड़ रही बर्फबारी का असर मैदानी इलाकों में भी पहुंचेगा। रविवार को आसमान साफ रहने वाला है, लेकिन सुबह-शाम गहरी धुंध छाएगी। इस दौरान दिन व रात का न्यूनतम तापमान भी लुढ़क सकता है। इसके बाद हल्के बादल छाए रहने की भी संभावना बनी है।

फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद
बदलता मौसम फसलों के लिहाज से बेहतर है। दिसंबर माह में पड़ रही तेज धूप ने कुछ दिन से गर्मी का अहसास करवाया है, जबकि नवंबर में दिन और रात के न्यूनतम तापमान में काफी गिरावट रही। सुबह ठंड का अहसास होने के बाद दिन में तेज धूप खिलने से मौसम गर्म हो जाता है। वहीं शाम होने के साथ ही फिर से सर्दी शुरू हो जाती है। शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 5 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 19.5 दर्ज किया गया। न्यूनतम तापमान तीन डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी के साथ 14 डिग्री पर बना हुआ है।

