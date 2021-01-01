पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गणतंत्र दिवस:कृषि मंत्री नहीं राजीव गांधी स्टेडियम में आज डीसी फहराएंगे तिरंगा, शहर में 25 जगह नाके

राेहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजीव गांधी स्टेडियम में पुलिस कर्मियों को दिशा-निर्देश देते एसपी राहुल शर्मा। - Dainik Bhaskar
राजीव गांधी स्टेडियम में पुलिस कर्मियों को दिशा-निर्देश देते एसपी राहुल शर्मा।
  • पूर्व संध्या पर पुलिस ने शहर में किया फ्लैग मार्च, एसपी ने राजीव गांधी स्टेडियम में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का लिया जायजा
  • स्पेशल कमांडों भी आज रहेंगे तैनात

किसान आंदोलन में भाजपा-जजपा नेताओं के कार्यक्रम का बहिष्कार करने की चेतावनी के बाद सोमवार को गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह कार्यक्रम में बदलाव किया गया है। जिला स्तरीय समारोह में राजीव गांधी खेल परिसर में अब कृषि मंत्री जेपी दलाल मुख्यातिथि नहीं होंगे। उनके स्थान पर डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार बतौर मुख्यातिथि राष्ट्रीय ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। वहीं डीसी एमडीयू के प्रवेश द्वार 2 पर स्थित राज्य स्तरीय युद्ध स्मारक पर भी शहीदों को पुष्प अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि देंगे। सिटीएम ज्योति मित्तल ने बताया कि जिला स्तरीय समारोह का आयोजन स्थानीय राजीव गांधी खेल स्टेडियम में किया जाएगा।

हर नाके पर तैनात होंगे 30 जवान, एसपी खुद जांचेंगे मोर्चाबंदी

26 जनवरी को लेकर जिले में पुलिस की ओर से सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के पुख्ता प्रबंध किए गए है। जिले में 25 जगह नाकाबंदी की गई। हर नाके पर 25-30 जवान तैनात रहे। इसके अलावा राजीव गांधी स्टेडियम के चारों तरफ नाकाबंदी गई है। इसके अलावा पुलिस पीसीआर और राइडर को स्टेडियम के आसपास के एरिया में निरंतर गश्त के निर्देश दिए है। एसपी राहुल शर्मा ने सोमवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे स्टेडियम में पहुंचे सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की जायजा निकाला।

इसके बाद सोमवार शाम को डीएसपी हेड क्वार्टर गोरखपाल राणा, सिटी थाना प्रभारी राकेश सैनी, पुरानी सब्जी मंडी एसएचओ बजे सिंह, आर्यनगर प्रभारी राजेंद्र सिंह बूरा,सिविल लाइन थाना प्रभारी उदयभान, अर्बन एस्टेट प्रभारी बिजेंद्र सिंह, पीजीआई थाना प्रभारी कप्तान सिंह, शिवाजी कॉलोनी प्रभारी बलवंत ने अपनी टीम के साथ अपने एरिया में फ्लैग मार्च निकाला। इसके अलावा होटल समेत अन्य स्थानों पर पुलिस की टीमें निगरानी रखे हुए है।

एमडीयू में आज ध्वजाराेहण

एमडीयू में 26 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस पर कुलपति प्रो. राजबीर सिंह राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराएंगे। कुलसचिव प्रो. गुलशन लाल तनेजा ने बताया कि यह कार्यक्रम टैगोर सभागार में प्रात 10 बजे से प्रारंभ होगा।

ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त

जिलाधीश कैप्टन मनोज कुमार ने महम के तहसीलदार गुलाब सिंह को किसान यूनियनों की ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान कानून एवं व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किया गया है। इनके साथ जीआरपीएफ के पुलिस अधिकारी को भी तैनात किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser