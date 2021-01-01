पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Rohtak
  • Dedication Fund Campaign Started From Service Settlements, More Than One Thousand Devotees Engaged In Campaign Loudly

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभियान:समर्पण निधि अभियान काे सेवा बस्तियों से किया शुरू, अभियान में जोर-शोर से जुटे एक हजार से ज्यादा रामभक्त

राेहतक3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र न्यास के निधि समर्पण अभियान जिले का शुभारंभ महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी कपिलपुरी, महामंडलेश्वर डॉ. स्वामी परमानंद व स्वामी कर्णपुरी ने शहर की सेवा बस्तियों से की। गाेकर्ण क्षेत्र में महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी कपिलपुरी, महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी डॉ. परमानंद ने पुराना बस अड्डा स्थित बस्ती व काठमंडी के राज मोहल्ला से स्वामी कर्णपुरी ने अभियान का शुभारंभ किया। अभियान के जिला प्रचार प्रमुख ईश्वर ने बताया कि पूरे जिले में यह अभियान पूरे जोर-शोर से चलेगा एक हजार से अधिक रामभक्त लगे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser