पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Rohtak
  • Delay In Getting Corona Test, 50 Plus Patients Died Of Coronas, Heart, Liver, People Suffering From Cancer, Direct Attack Of Corona

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड 19:कोरोना टेस्ट कराने में देरी बनी 50 प्लस के मरीजों की जान की दुश्मन, हार्ट, लीवर, कैंसर से जूझ रहे लोगों पर कोरोना का हो रहा सीधा अटैक

राेहतक/हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीजीआईएमएस रोहतक में कोरोना से हुई 99 मौतों पर स्टडी में खुलासा

50 वर्ष व अधिक आयु वर्ग के वो लोग जो हाइपरटेंशन, डायबिटीज, हार्ट, लीवर, कैंसर, फेफड़े के रोग से ग्रस्त हैं उन पर कोरोना सीधा अटैक कर रहा है। इतना ही नहीं इन बीमारियों से ग्रस्त लोग कोविड टेस्ट कराने में जो लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं उससे वायरस इनकी जान का दुश्मन साबित हो रहा है।

पीजीआई के पीसीसीएम विभाग के असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर डॉ. पवन कुमार ने बताया कि पीजीआई में पिछले कुछ दिनों में हुई 99 कोरोना मरीजों की मौत मामले में एक स्टडी रिपोर्ट तैयार हुई है। खुलासा हुआ कि टेस्ट देरी से कराने पर संक्रमण का लेवल सीटी स्कोर 16 से 25 के बीच मिला है। इस स्टेज पर पीजीआई जैसे संस्थान में भी ये मरीज रिकवर नहीं हो पाए।

वायरस इनके लिए जानलेवा साबित हुआ। रोहतक जिले के 99 कोरोना मृतकों की पीजीआई में इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत की डेथ स्टडी में चिकित्सकों की टीम ने पाया किया पहले से किसी न किसी रोग से ग्रस्त मरीज कोरोना लक्षण उभरने के बाद देर से अस्पताल में सैंपल टेस्ट कराने पहुंचे, तब तक उनकी हालत गंभीर हो चुकी थी। लंग्स में कोरोना संक्रमण का लेवल जांचने के लिए चेस्ट का सीटी स्कैन कराया गया तो उसमें सीटी स्कोर 16 से 25 के बीच मिला।

50 की उम्र के मरीजों में सीटी स्कोर 16-25 मिलना हाई रिस्क

पीजीआई में कोरोना से हुई मौतों पर की गई स्टडी रिपोर्ट में सामने आया है कि गंभीर रोगों से पहले से पीड़ित 50 वर्ष या अधिक उम्र के लोग कोरोना की जल्द चपेट में आ रहे हैं। लेकिन यहां उनकी लापरवाही जान पर भारी पड़ रही है।

देरी से कोविड टेस्ट कराना जानलेवा साबित हुआ। ऐसी स्थिति में वो कोरोना संक्रमण से रिकवर नहीं कर पाए और आठ से 10 दिन के अंतराल में हालत बिगड़ती चली गई और मरीज की मौत हो गई। स्टडी में रोहतक जिले में हुई 99 डेथ के केस शामिल किए गए। इसमें 50 साल से कम उम्र के 25 केस और 50 साल से अधिक आयु के 74 केस शामिल किए गए। 82 केस शहरी क्षेत्र से और 17 केस ग्रामीण एरिया से इसमें शामिल रहे।

5 दिन में बुजुर्ग महिला ने दम तोड़ा :

महम की 70 वर्षीय महिला को ड्राई कफ की समस्या थी। वो कार्डियक व हाइपरटेंशन से ग्रस्त थी। पीजीआई में 3 नवंबर को भर्ती हुई। 8 को रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। लंग्स पूरी तरह संक्रमित हो गए। आईसीयू में रिकवर न कर पाने से मौत हो गई।

ड्राई कफ से संक्रमण बढ़ता गया

रोहतक के 86 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग चेस्ट इंफेक्शन के बाद संक्रमित हो गए। सांस लेने में दिक्कत व ड्राई कफ आने से पीजीआई पहुंचे। कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। लंग्स पर संक्रमण बढ़ा मिला। 28 अक्टूबर को निधन हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें