हंगामा:दिल्ली की युवती ने हाेटल में किया हंगामा, पुलिस आई तो बोली-दोस्त ने 4 दिन से बना रखा है बंधक

रोहतक25 मिनट पहले
शहर के अर्बन एस्टेट थाना एरिया के एक होटल में मंगलवार को खूब हंगामा हुआ। दिल्ली की दो बहनों ने होटल में हंगामा करते हुए पुलिस को बुला लिया। युवती का आरोप है कि उसे रोहतक के एक युवक ने धोखे में रखकर यहां पर बुलाया और 4 दिन तक बंधक बनाकर रखा। युवती के साथ उसकी बहन भी थी। युवतियों के हंगामे की सूचना मिलने के बाद सूचना मिलने के बाद थाना अर्बन एस्टेट पुलिस, सांपला डीएसपी नरेंद्र कादयान, महिला डीएसपी सुशीला सिंह मौके पर पहुंची।

पुलिस ने अनुसार युवती ने बताया कि फेसबुक पर उसकी रोहतक के युवक के साथ दोस्ती हुई थी। युवक ने लड़की को फोन कर 31 अक्टूबर को रोहतक के एक होटल में ठहराया। आरोप है कि युवक ने लड़की को होटल में ही बंधक बना लिया। डीएसपी सुशीला ने बताया कि लड़की की चार महीने पहले दोस्ती हुई थी। पिछले 4 दिन से वो यहां होटल में ही थी। उसने किसी शख्स से फोन लेकर अपनी बहन के पास फोन किया था। इसके बाद जब उसकी बहन होटल में पहुंची और उससे जानकारी ली। बाद में पुलिस को सूचना दी। अभी मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं।

