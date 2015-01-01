पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:176 हुए जिले में डेंगू के केस, 49 घरों में लारवा मिलने पर नोटिस

राेहतक2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लारवा जांचते कर्मचारी।

जिले में डेंगू पीड़ित मरीजों के केस लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। जिले में अब डेंगू पीड़ित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 176 पर पहुंच चुकी है। मंगलवार को उप सिविल सर्जन मलेरिया डॉ. सुशील गोदारा की अगुवाई में अर्बन एरिया में आठ टीमों ने एंटी लारवा एक्टिविटी की। टीम शहर के किला मोहल्ला, सलारा मोहल्ला, शोरा कोठी, तिलक नगर, जवाहर नगर, ओल्ड हाउसिंग बोर्ड, विजय नगर और आर्य नगर में पहुंची और यहां पर 2678 घरों को चेक किया।

इस दौरान 49 घरों में लारवा मिला। टीमों का सुपरविजन कर रहे धर्मवीर सैनी, राजेश कुमार, अनिल सांगवान व बसंत कुमार की टीम में शामिल प्रदीप कुमार, सुमित कुमार, बलजीत, मनीष, हंसराज, प्रमोद राणा, संदीप कुमार ने 49 घरों को नोटिस जारी करके चेतावनी दी है।

72 घंटे के बाद अगर दोबारा से लारवा पाया जाता है तो नगर निगम को अवगत कराकर चालान करवा दिया जाएगा। अभी तक जिले में इस वर्ष मलेरिया के 6 केस वही डेंगू के 176 केस दर्ज किए जा चुके हैं। पिछले वर्ष मलेरिया के 12 केस से व डेंगू के 155 केस दर्ज किए गए थे। अभी तक जिले में 4172 घरों में नोटिस जारी किए जा चुके हैं।

48 घंटे के नोटिस पर होंगे सीनियर-डिप्टी मेयर चुनाव

नवंबर माह में ही शहर की सरकार को सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर मिलने की उम्मीद है। चंडीगढ़ मुख्यालय से लेटर आने के बाद नगर निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप गोदारा ने इससे संबंधित जरूरी प्रक्रिया भी शुरू करवा दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि कर्मचारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वह सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव को लेकर तैयारियां पूरी करें। नवंबर में ही इन दोनों पदों के चुनाव करवा दिए जाएंगे। 48 घंटे के नोटिस पर भी चुनाव करा सकते हैं। जल्द ही चुनाव की तारीख भी घोषित कर दी जाएगी। इधर 22 सदस्यों के सदन में सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर पद पर अपनी दावेदारी को लेकर पार्षदों में जोड़-तोड़ शुरू हो गई है। हालांकि सदन में बहुमत भाजपा का है फिर भी कई पार्षदों ने जोर आजमाइश शुरू कर दी हैं। इस दौड़ में निर्दलीय पार्षद भी लगे हुए हैं।

