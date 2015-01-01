पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार ने कहार:जब तक कोरोना संक्रमण की दवा नहीं, तब तक कोई भी ढिलाई न बरतें

रोहतक39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कार्यालय में अधिकारियों की बैठक लेते डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार।
  • ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट एवं इंसीडेंट कमांडर की बैठक आयोजित

डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार ने कहा कि दिवाली त्योहार को देखते हुए बाजारों में आने वाले लोगों को कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए जागरूक किया जाए। सभी ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट-कम-इंसीडेंट अधिकारी लोगों को शहर के तंग क्षेत्रों में मास्क पहनने, दो गज की सामाजिक दूरी रखने व हाथ को बार-बार साबुन व हैंड सेनिटाइजर से धोने के लिए प्रेरित करें। डीसी सोमवार को सचिवालय स्थित सभागार में इंसीडेंट कमांडरों की बैठक में बोल रहे थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि त्योहारी सीजन के दौरान लोगों को मास्क पहनने व कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जाए। जब तक कोविड-19 की कोई दवाई नहीं है, तब तक ढिलाई न बरतें। बैठक में उप मंडलाधीश राकेश कुमार सैनी, नगराधीश सुरेन्द्र सिंह, रोहतक सहकारी चीनी मिल के प्रबंध निदेशक मानव मलिक, जिला राजस्व अधिकारी पूनम बब्बर, सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. अनिल बिरला सहित इंसीडेंट कमांडर एवं संबंधित अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

संक्रमित लोगों को आइसोलेट करें

डीसी ने सिविल सर्जन को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि संक्रमित लोगों को घरों में आइसोलेट करें। घरों में आईसोलेट किए गए व्यक्तियों के निरंतर संपर्क में रहें। उन्हें आवश्यक दवाई एवं परामर्श दें। ताकि संक्रमण को अपने परिवार व आस-पड़ोस में न फैलाएं। शहर के घनी आबादी वाले क्षेत्रों में मोबाइल टीमों से कोविड-19 के संक्रमण की जांच भी की जाए। डीसी ने कहा कि नगर निगम शहर में मुख्य चौराहों व तंग बाजारों में संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए मुनादी करवाए।

आतिशबाजी करने वालों पर पुलिस लेगी एक्शन

एसपी राहुल शर्मा ने कहा कि सरकार ने दिवाली पर आतिश बाजी के नए नियमों की पालन न करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त करवाई होगी। हर थाना क्षेत्र में थाना प्रभारी इस बारे में व्यवस्था को सुनिश्चित करेंगे। वहीं बैठक के दाैरान एडीसी महेन्द्र पाल ने कहा कि त्योहारी सीजन में कोविड-19 के संक्रमण को कम करने के लिए लोगों को जागरूक किया जाए। इंसीडेंट कमांडर दुकानदार व ग्राहकों को मास्क पहनने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करें।

