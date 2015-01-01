पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Doctors Obeying The Insistence On Performing Surgery Only After Getting An Implant From PGI, VC Said What Is The Objection In Keeping Records From Outside

ऑपरेशन टले:पीजीआई से इंप्लांट मिलने पर ही सर्जरी करने की जिद पर अड़े डॉक्टर, वीसी बोले-बाहर से मंगवा रिकार्ड रखने में क्या आपत्ति

राेहतक40 मिनट पहले
  • वीसी ने निदेशक व एमएस के साथ मीटिंग कर स्थायी समाधान निकालने के लिए की चर्चा
  • पीजीआई प्रशासन वर्ष 2012 की गाइडलाइंस के तहत आर्थो विभाग में बनाना चाहता है व्यवस्था

पीजीआई प्रशासन और आर्थो विभाग के चिकित्सकों की आपसी खींचतान में मरीजों का दर्द बढ़ता जा रहा है। लगातार दूसरे दिन शनिवार को पीजीआई प्रशासन की ओर से इंप्लांट सहित अन्य सामान उपलब्ध न कराए जाने की वजह से मरीजों की सर्जरी नहीं की जा सकी। बताया जा रहा है कि चिकित्सकों ने दो दिन में करीब 25 मरीजों की सर्जरी सामान न मिलने की वजह से टाल दी।

ऑपरेशन टलने पर मरीजों की तकलीफ बढ़ती जा रही है और ऑपरेशन थिएटर में सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। जबकि आर्थो विभाग के रेजीडेंट चिकित्सक वार्ड में भर्ती मरीजों की ड्रेसिंग करने के साथ ही ओपीडी में मरीजों का इलाज कर रहे हैं। दरअसल पीजीआई प्रशासन का आर्थो विभाग के चिकित्सकों से जिन मुद्दों पर विवाद चल रहा है, उनका समाधान नहीं निकल रहा। परिणामत: लगातार दूसरे दिन शनिवार को भी सर्जरी शुरू कराने को लेकर पीजीआई प्रशासन और आर्थो विभाग के चिकित्सक कोई समाधान नहीं निकाल पाए।

वहीं आर्थो विभाग के चिकित्सकों ने फैसला लिया है कि वो ओपीडी में आने वाले और वार्ड में भर्ती मरीजों का जरूरी इलाज करते रहेंगे। बता दें बाहर से इंप्लांट मंगवाने का मामला हाईकोर्ट में है। पीजीआई प्रबंधन भी जांच करवा रहा है। इससे डॉक्टर नाराज हैं और अड़े हैं कि पीजीआई से ही इंप्लांट मिलने पर सर्जरी करेंगे। वहीं, वीसी का कहना है कि बाहर से इंप्लांट मंगवा रिकार्ड रखने में क्या आपत्ति है।

छह साल की बच्ची पैर में फ्रैक्चर से कराह रही

वार्ड नंबर 12 में भर्ती फतेहाबाद निवासी छह साल की मासूम बच्ची कविता के दाएं पैर में फ्रैक्चर आया हुआ है। कविता के पिता कृष्ण ने बताया कि पीजीआई में चिकित्सकों ने सर्जरी करने के लिए शनिवार की डेट दी हुई थी। शनिवार सुबह डॉक्टर ने बताया कि सर्जरी का सामान पीजीआई प्रशासन की ओर से नहीं दिया गया है। वहां से सामान आते ही सर्जरी कर दी जाएगी।

सर्जिकल सामान नहीं मिलने पर बुजुर्ग की सर्जरी टाल दी

वार्ड नंबर 12 में भर्ती 80 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला सूरजी ने बताया कि 27 नवंबर को रोड एक्सीडेंट में कूल्हे की हड्डी में फ्रैक्चर आ गया। तब से वो वार्ड में भर्ती हैं। डॉक्टरों ने शनिवार को ऑपरेशन करने के लिए डेट दे रखी थी। अब डॉक्टर ने बताया कि ऑपरेशन का सामान नहीं है। सामान मिलते ही ऑपरेशन कर दिया जाएगा।

वार्ड 12 में सर्जिकल ग्लब्स, स्प्रिट, कफ सीरप, विटामिन सी की टेबलेट तक की किल्लत बनी, वीसी ने बैठक में किया मंथन

इंप्लांट मुद्दे पर विवाद गहराने के बाद दो दिन से वार्ड नंबर 12 में सर्जिकल ग्लब्स, इंसुलिन सीरिंज, कफ सीरम, विटामिन सी सहित अन्य जरूरी दवाओं व सर्जिकल सामान की किल्लत बनी हुई है। शनिवार को नर्सिंग सिस्टर इंचार्ज ने एमएस को पत्र लिखकर 16 प्रकार की दवाएं, 14 प्रकार के खपत वाले सर्जिकल सामान न होने की लिस्ट बनाकर भेज दी। नर्सिंग स्टाफ को देर शाम तक लिस्ट में शामिल दवाएं और सर्जिकल सामान उपलब्ध नहीं कराया गया।

वहीं, सर्जरी टलने के मुद्दे पर बने गतिरोध पर वीसी डॉ. ओपी कालरा का कहना है कि मुद्दे पर शनिवार को पीजीआई निदेशक, मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट के साथ मीटिंग की गई। इंप्लांट कभी भी पीजीआई की ओर से खरीदकर नहीं दिया गया। वर्ष 2012 की पॉलिसी के तहत तय किया गया था कि आर्थो चिकित्सक जिस मरीज के परिजन से इंप्लांट व सर्जरी का सामान बाहर से मंगवाएंगे उसकी डिटेल्स फाइल में लिख दी जाएगी। खरीदे गए सामान की रसीद भी फाइल में लगाई जाएगी। डॉ. ओपी कालरा का कहना है कि वर्ष 2012 से लेकर अब तक जो गाइडलाइंस का पालन किया जा रहा था तो अब पिछले एक सप्ताह से उसे अमल में लाने में आर्थो के चिकित्सकों को ऐसी क्या परेशानी हो गई है।

यहां फंसा है प्रबंधन और फैकल्टी में पेंच

पीजीआई प्रशासन के अधिकारी वर्ष 2012 में बनी गाइडलाइंस के तहत आर्थो विभाग में इंप्लांट व सर्जिकल सामान लाने की व्यवस्था बनाना चाहता है लेकिन अब गाइडलाइंस का ही हवाला देकर आर्थो के चिकित्सक पीजीआई प्रशासन की ओर से इंप्लांट सहित सर्जिकल सामान उपलब्ध कराने पर ही सर्जरी शुरू करने की जिद पर अड़ गए हैं। अब ऐसे में यदि जल्द ही इस विवाद का समाधान नहीं निकलता है तो वार्ड 11 और 12 में भर्ती मरीजों को ऑपरेशन कराने का इंतजार बढ़ता जाएगा। उनका दर्द भी बढ़ता जाएगा।

