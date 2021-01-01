पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:डाॅ. ओमकार सुसाइड केस में आरोपों का सामना कर रहीं डाॅ. गीता गठवाला की राह होगी आसान

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
सीनियर रेजीडेंट चिकित्सक डॉ. ओमकार सुसाइड केस में चार्जशीट की कार्रवाई झेल रहीं पीडियाट्रिक्स डिपार्टमेंट की आरोपी तत्कालीन एचओडी डॉ. गीता गठवाला को बड़ी राहत मिल सकती है। ये राहत जल्द ही गवर्नर हाउस की ओर से जारी होंगी।

इस बारे में पीजीआई कैंपस में अटकलों का दौर तेज हो गया है। दरअसल डाॅ. ओमकार ने दाे साल पहले 13 जून की रात में डॉक्टर्स हॉस्टल में सुसाइड किया था। पीजीआई निदेशक ऑफिस के अधिकारी ने बताया कि प्रकरण में चार्जशीट चल रहीं डॉ. गीता का प्रकरण गवर्नर के पास विचाराधीन चल रहा था। प्रकरण पर संज्ञान लेते हुए गवर्नर की ओर से मेडिकल कॉलेज को एक आदेश पत्र जारी किया गया है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि पत्र में कहा गया है कि पीडियाट्रिक्स विभाग की चिकित्सक डॉ. गीता गठवाला की चार्जशीट खत्म करने, प्रकरण से संबंधित सभी जांचें बंद करने और विभाग के नियमित हेड का चार्ज दिया जाए।

इस आशय के आदेश मेडिकल कॉलेज निदेशक को मिल चुके हैं। निदेशक ने यूएचएस कुलपति को गवर्नर की ओर से आए पत्र के बाबत अवगत करा दिया है। पीजीआई निदेशक डॉ. रोहतास यादव ने बताया कि डॉ. गीता के प्रकरण में गवर्नर की ओर से पत्र आया है। जिसे यूएचएस कुलपति के पास भेज दिया है। कुलपति के आदेशानुसार प्रक्रिया अमल में लाई जाएगी। ऐसे में जल्द डॉॅ. गीता की राह आसान होगी।

