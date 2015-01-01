पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Rohtak
  • Dr. Parmanand Has Been Giving Gifts To Poor Families For 8 Years On Diwali, Distributing Sweets And Goods To The Needy

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सार्थक दिवाली:डॉ. परमानंद 8 वर्ष से निर्धन परिवारों को दीपावली पर दे रहे उपहार, जरूरतमंदों में बांटी मिठाई व सामान

रोहतक38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जन सेवा संस्थान में महिलाओं काे दीपावली पर्व के उपलक्ष्य में राशन व मिठाई देते महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी परमानंद महाराज।

जनसेवा संस्थान ने आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर लोगों के साथ दिवाली की खुशियां साझा की। ऐसे 200 परिवारों को मिठाई, मोमबत्ती और वस्त्र का उपहार दिया। सार्थक दिवाली की यह पहल संस्थान 8 वर्षों से अनवरत मनाता आ रहा है। शुक्रवार को सुबह 11 बजे भिवानी रोड स्थित जनसेवा संस्थान परिसर में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। जनसेवा संस्थान के संस्थापक महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी डॉ. परमानंद महाराज के सानिध्य में कार्यक्रम प्रारंभ हुआ।

मुख्य अतिथि समाजसेवी राजेश जैन, सुरेंद्र जैन व दीपक जैन रहे। कार्यक्रम के तहत मिठाई, मोमबती, कंबल, सूट, डिटर्जेंट पाउडर व अन्य समान सहायता स्वरूप दिए गए। इसी क्रम में निशुल्क पब्लिक स्कूल में अध्ययनरत कक्षा 9 से 12वीं क्लास के 150 बच्चो को शर्ट बांटी गई।

स्वामी डॉ. परमानंद महाराज ने रोशनी के त्योहार की शुभ कामनाएं दीं। साथ ही आमजन से दिवाली पर पटाखा न छोड़ने व कोरोना से बचाव के तरीके अपनाने का आह्वान किया। कार्यक्रम में विनोद गुप्ता, गुलशन निझावन, नवीन, नवनीत हुड्डा, देवेंद्र शर्मा, नीरज, अमित नागपाल, धर्मेंद्र, तिलक, बलवान, अशोक पंडित आदि उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें