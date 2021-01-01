पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:पारा गिरने से आज छाएगी धुंध दिन में भी शीतलहर से ठिठुरेंगे

रोहतक
जिले में अब पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर खत्म हो गया है, लेकिन अभी भी उत्तरी-पश्चिमी हवाओं के चलते धुंध छाने के आसार बने हुए हैं। वहीं 8 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से शीतलहर चल रही है। वहीं उत्तरी-पश्चिमी हवाओं से अधिकतम तापमान 16.7 डिग्री पर आ गया है। इसमें 4 डिग्री की गिरावट बनी हुई है। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 7.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस बना हुआ है। इसमें एक डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी है।

मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार मंगलवार को भी सुबह और शाम धुंध छाएगी। दोपहर में धूप खिलेगी, लेकिन हवाओं के कारण इसमें तल्खी ना के बराबर ही रहने वाली है। ऐसे में इस सप्ताह में अब शीतलहर के साथ ही धुंध छाने के आसार बने हैं। उत्तरी-पश्चिमी हवाओं का असर बना रहेगा। आने वाले दिनों में रात का तापमान धीरे-धीरे गिरने लगेगा। अरब सागर से आ रही नमी के कारण ही 97 फीसदी आद्रर्ता वातावरण में घुली है। इसके चलते इस सप्ताह में ठिठुरन भरी रातें रहेंगी।

आगे ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

मंगलवार

सुबह धुंध फिर बादल छाएंगे। हवाएं चलेंगी।

16 डिग्री अधिकतम तापमान

8 डिग्री न्यूनतम तापमान

बुधवार

बादल छाएंगे। छींटे पड़ने की संभावना।

15 डिग्री अधिकतम तापमान

7 डिग्री न्यूनतम तापमान

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

