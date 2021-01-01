पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सैनी शिक्षण संस्था चुनाव:87 कॉलेजियम के लिए 22 बूथ पर चुनाव, इस बार 4 रंग के बैलेट पेपर

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सैनी संस्था के चुनाव अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
सैनी संस्था के चुनाव अधिकारी।
  • 100 कॉलेजियम में से 13 में पहले ही सर्वसम्मति बनी, 21 बूथ में सबसे ज्यादा शामिल किए 4-4 वार्ड

सैनी शिक्षण संस्था में कॉलेजियम चुनाव को लेकर तैयारियां की जा रही है। सोमवार को निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने टीम ने साथ समीक्षा बैठक की। इसमें तय किया गया कि 100 कॉलेजियम में से 13 में पहले ही सर्वसम्मति बन चुकी है। इसके बाद अब बचे हुए 87 कॉलेजियम में चुनाव करवाया जाएगा। इसके लिए कुल 22 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। पहले एक से 11 नंबर तक बूथ सैनी सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल में कमरा नंबर 1 से 11 तक बनाए गए हैं। वहीं बूथ नंबर 12 से 22 बूथ को डिग्री कॉलेज के कमरा संख्या 12 से 22 में स्थगित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

हर वार्ड के हिसाब से अलग होगा बैलेट पेपर का रंग

संस्था के निर्वाचन अधिकारी जेपी सैनी ने बताया कि कॉलेजियम चुनाव को लेकर एक से 21 बूथ में 4-4 वार्ड लगाए गए हैं, जबकि 22 नंबर बूथ में 3 वार्डों के वोटर डाले जाएंगे। एक से 21 बूथ में 440-440 वोट और बूथ संख्या 22 में कुल 330 वोटर हैं। हर बूथ में 4-4 वार्ड होंगे जैसे बूथ नंबर एक में वार्ड संख्या 1, 2, 3 व 4 में वोटर वोट डाल सकेंगे। वार्डों के बैलेट पेपर का अलग अलग रंग भी करवाया गया है, ताकि इनमें मिलान होने जैसी स्थिति ना बने। यानि वार्ड नंबर एक काे गुलाबी रंग, दो को हरा, तीन को पीला व चार को आसमानी रंग में करवाया गया है।

4 वार्डों के लिए पहले एक पत्र पेटी का इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा। पेटी भर जाने पर दूसरी पेटी प्रयोग में लाई जाएगी। गिनती के समय पहले बैलेट पेपर को रंगों के अनुसार चार अलग-अलग ट्रे में रखा जाएगा। इसके बाद क्रमानुसार पहले एक फिर, 2,3,4 वार्डों की गिनती होगी। एक बूथ के 4 वार्डों की पूरी गिनती होने पर दूसरे बूथ की पेटी खोली जाएगी। इस पूरी व्यवस्था को बनाने के लिए कमेटी की बैठक की गई। इसमें निर्वाचन अधिकारी जेपी सैनी, सलाहकार शिवकुमार सैनी, सहायक निर्वाचन अधिकारी रामप्रकाश सैनी, सहायक निर्वाचन अधिकारी सतप्रकाश सैनी, सैनी डिग्री कॉलेज से प्रिंसीपल डॉ. भीम सिंह पंवार व सैनी सीसै स्कूल से प्रिंसीपल डॉ. रामकुमार सैनी ने चुनाव प्रबंधन को लेकर बैठक की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser