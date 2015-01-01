पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Rohtak
  • Election Scheduled On November 27, After The Approval Of The Divisional Commissioner, Jugalbandi Of 12 Councilors Made By BJP Will Decide Victory

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर चुनाव:डिविजनल कमिश्नर की अप्रूवल के बाद 27 नवंबर को चुनाव तय, भाजपाई बने 12 पार्षदों की जुगलबंदी तय करेगी जीत

रोहतक37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • डिविजनल कमिश्नर की अप्रूवल के बाद 27 नवंबर का तय हुआ चुनाव

एक साल 11 महीने बाद अब शहर की सरकार के सभी पदाें पर ताजपाेशी के चेहराें के नाम तय हाेने जा रहे हैं। प्रशासन और सरकार की ओर से 27 नवंबर काे नगर निगम के सीनियर डिप्टी व डिप्टी मेयर पद पर चुनाव की घाेषणा कर दी है। इसके लिए निगम कमिश्नर की ओर से डिविजनल कमिश्नर की अप्रूवल मिलने के बाद 27 नवंबर को जिला विकास भवन के प्रथम तल पर सुबह 11 बजे हाउस की मीटिंग बुलाई गई है।

इसके लिए बाकायदा पार्षदों को सूचना देने का प्रोसेस शुरू कर दिया गया है। वहीं सदन में बहुमत वाली भाजपा ने चुनाव तारीख फाइनल होने के बाद तक भी अपनी रणनीति के तहत दोनों पदों पर दावेदारों के नामों की घोषणा नहीं की है। 22 पार्षदों वाले हाउस में इस समय भाजपा के चुनाव चिह्न पर 8 पार्षद चुनाव जीतकर पहुंचे हैं। वहीं 12 वार्डों में निर्दलिय जीतकर पहुंचे पार्षदों ने बाद में भाजपा को ज्वाइन कर लिया था।

कांग्रेस के समर्थित पार्षदों के तौर पर दो ही पार्षद खुल्लम खुला हाउस में हैं। कांग्रेस और भाजपा दोनों पार्टी का कैडर इन दोनों पदों पर अपने अपने समीकरण लगाने में जुटा है। पलड़ा फिलहाल संख्या बल के आधार पर भाजपा का भारी है।

दरअसल प्रदेश सरकार से हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद नगर निगम के इन दोनों पदों पर चुनाव कराने की कवायद शुरू हो गई थी। 21 नवंबर को ही चुनाव की तारीख तय करने के लिए फाइल 27 नवंबर का दिन तय कर डिविजनल कमिश्नर के पास भेजी गई थी। इस पर अब अप्रूवल मिल गई है।

बहुमत वाली भाजपा को पार्षदों की महत्वकांक्षा से निपटना चुनौती

भाजपा के लिए दो नामों पर महीपाल ढांडा 26 को टटोलेंगे नब्ज

भाजपा सीनियर डिप्टी व डिप्टी मेयर पद पर अपने सभी पार्षदों का पूरा विश्वास लेकर ही मैदान में उतर रही है। पार्टी की ओर से नियुक्त पर्यवेक्षक पानीपत ग्रामीण के विधायक महीपाल ढांडा 26 नवंबर को रोहतक में होंगे। सभी पार्षदों से मुलाकात उनकी दावेदारी जानेंगे। इसके बाद 2 नामों पर सभी के बीच सहमति बनाने की रणनीति को आगे बढ़ाएंगे।

चुनाव के बाद भाजपाई बने अनिल ने भी ठोकी दावेदारी : नगर निगम के चुनाव के बाद भाजपा ज्वाइन करने वाले पार्षद अनिल कुमार ने डिप्टी मेयर के पद पर अपनी दावेदारी ठोक दी है। उन्होंने साेमवार को अपने साथ बहुमत होने का दावा किया। खास बात ये कि अब तक अनिल कुमार सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर के पद पर दावेदारी कर रहे थे। जयभगवान ठेकेदार के दावेदारी के बाद अनिल ने अब डिप्टी मेयर पर दावा ठोका है।

निर्दलीय चुनाव जीते पार्षद नहीं चाहते करनाल मॉडयूल

भाजपा समर्थक पार्षदों की ओर से दोनों पदों पर दावेदारी के बढ़ते सिलसिले के बीच ये तय हो चुका है कि पार्टी स्तर पर नाम फाइनल होने से पहले ही पार्षद पूरा गेम प्लान कर चुके हैं। इस सबके बीच ये बात प्रमुखता से उभर कर सामने आ रही है कि महत्वाकांक्षी हुए ये पार्षद करनाल मॉड्यूल पर खुल्लम खुला विरोध करने की स्थिति मे आ गए हैं।

निर्दलीय जीते पार्षद बैलेट पेपर पर चुनाव की मांग कर रहे हैं। हालांकि भाजपा आलाकमान की सक्रियता भी कुछ दिनों में बढ़ी है। चुनाव की तारीख तय होने के बाद सोमवार रात से ही पार्षदों की खेमाबंदी भी शुरू हो गई है।

कांग्रेस को इंतजार भाजपा में आस्था वाले पार्षद बागी हों और वो गोटियां फिट करे

कांग्रेस के पास नगर निगम सदन में बहुमत का आंकड़ा आसपास भी नहीं है। लेकिन कांग्रेस की ओर से कमान संभाल रहे वार्ड 11 के पार्षद कदम सिंह अहलावत का कहना है कि वो किसी कीमत पर नगर निगम चुनाव में भाजपा की रणनीति को सफल नहीं होने देंगे।

भाजपा की मंशा राजशाही तरीके से सदन में हाथ उठवा अपने चेहतों को पदों पर बैठाने की है। लेकिन उनकी ओर से कैंडिडेट खड़ा किया जाएगा। लोकतंत्र है इसलिए वोटिंग कराई जाएगी। दरअसल इसके पीछे कांग्रेस का गेम प्लान है कि भाजपा खेम में पहुंचे निर्दलीय पार्षद महत्वाकांक्षी है। पद की दौड़ से बाहर होने पर वो बागी हो सकते हैं। इसी फूट के इंतजार में बैठी कांग्रेस मैदान मारने की जुगत कर रही है।

जानिए, इस बार चुनाव से जुड़ी कुछ खास बातें

बैलेट पेपर पर चुनाव हाेगा। बैलेट पेपर पर डिविजनल कमिश्नर के हस्ताक्षर हाेंगे। चुनाव के दौरान मेयर की चेयरमैनशिप रहेगी। माैके पर ही नाेमिनेशन हाेगा। बैलेट पेपर पर चुनाव चिह्न की जगह प्रत्याशियाें के नाम लिखे हाेंगे। मगर मेयर और कमिश्नर का हाेना जरूरी है। अगर उपस्थित नहीं हाेंगे ताे इलेक्शन नहीं हाेगा।

डिविजनल कमिश्नर की ओर से सीनियर डिप्टी व डिप्टी मेयर पद पर चुनाव की तारीख 27 नवंबर तय कर दी गई है। सुबह 11 बजे जिला विकास भवन में पहले हाउस मीटिंग निर्धारित की गई है। इसमें एकमात्र एजेंडा दोनों पदों का चुनाव ही रहेगा। पार्षदों को सूचना देने की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है।
- प्रदीप गोदारा, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम, रोहतक

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें