अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान:बाजारों से अतिक्रमण हटाने पर जोर, पावर हाउस चौक से कंटेनर हटाए

रोहतक2 दिन पहले
  • निर्धारित सीमा से बाहर सड़क की ओर दुकानों के सामने मिले फर्नीचर व सामान आदि जब्त किया

नगर निगम की एलो ब्रांच की टीम ने शहर में प्रमुख बाजारों में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान निर्धारित सीमा से बाहर सड़क की ओर दुकानों के सामने मिले फर्नीचर व सामान आदि जब्त किया। दोबारा अतिक्रमण पाए जाने पर चालान की भी चेतावनी दी गई।

मंगलवार को नगर निगम के एलो सुरेंद्र गोयल के नेतृत्व में टीम ने दिल्ली रोड पर अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया। सबसे पहले पावर हाउस चौक पर बिजली निगम परिसर के साथ अनधिकृत रूप से कंटेनर रखकर उसमें फास्ट फूड आदि की दुकान चला रहे लोगों पर कार्रवाई की गई।

पावर हाउस चौक से तीन ऐसे कंटेनर उठाए गए। इसके बाद निगम की टीम गोहाना रोड, फर्नीचर मार्केट, प्रताप चौक आदि बाजार में पहुंची। यहां से फर्नीचर, टेबल, कुर्सियां सहित अन्य सामान जब्त किया। नगर निगम के एलओ सुरेंद्र गोयल ने बताया कि दुकानदारों को सूचना दे दी गई है कि वे दुकान के बाहर किसी भी स्थिति में अतिक्रमण न करें। यदि ऐसा करते हुए पाए गए तो उनके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई जा सकती है।

