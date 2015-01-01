पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Rohtak
  Even On The Second Day, The Mercury At 7 Degrees, Northeast Winds Moved At A Speed Of 5 Km, The Clouds Could Not Be Removed

वेदर अपडेट:दूसरे दिन भी 7 डिग्री पर पारा, 5 किमी की रफ्तार से चलीं उत्तरी-पूर्वी हवाएं, नहीं हटा पाई बादल

रोहतक
पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के साथ उत्तरी हवाओं के कारण मंगलवार को दिनभर बादल छाए रहे। रात और दिन के तापमान में लगातार उतार-चढ़ाव के चलते सुबह-शाम सर्दी ठिठुराने लगी है। मंगलवार को दिन में पांच किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली हवाओं ने मौसम में ठिठुरन बढ़ा दी है। इससे दिन में भी ठंडक का अहसास बना हुआ है। हालांकि दिन में रूक-रूककर धूप भी निकली, लेकिन फिर भी ठंडक रही।

बादलों के कारण दूसरे दिन भी न्यूनतम तापमान 7.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। इसमें तीन डिग्री की गिरावट बनी हुई है। लगातार गिरते पारे के कारण सुबह के समय हल्की धुंध व कुछ जगहों पर पेड़ों के पत्तों पर हल्की ओस की बूंदें भी देखी गई, जबकि पत्तों पर ओस की बूंदें अक्सर दिसंबर के मध्य में जमती हैं। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 21 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

इसमें छह डिग्री की गिरावट बनी हुई है। अब 25 नवंबर काे आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रह सकते हैं। दिन में हल्की धूप भी निकलेगी। इस दौरान दिन व रात के तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव रहेगा, वहीं दिन में सर्द हवाएं भी चल सकती हैं। वहीं कृषि विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार गेहूं की अगेती बिजाई के लिए 25 नवंबर तक का समय है। गेहूं की पछेती बिजाई ही संभव है। गेहूं की पछेती बिजाई मध्य दिसंबर तक कर सकते हैं।

