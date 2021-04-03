पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:किसानों ने बॉर्डर पर किलबंदी का किया विरोध, मकड़ौली टोल प्लाजा पर धरना जारी

मदीना टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों के साथ बैठी महिलाएं। - Dainik Bhaskar
मदीना टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों के साथ बैठी महिलाएं।
  • मकड़ौली टोल प्लाजा पर धरना दे रहे किसानों के पास लगातार जुट रही भीड़

जिले में किसानों का आंदोलन अब फिर से गति पकड़ने लगा है। मकड़ौली टोल प्लाजा पर धरना दे रहे किसानों के पास लगातार भीड़ जुट रही है। इसके चलते ही टोल प्लाजा को भी किसानों ने टोल फ्री किया हुआ है। यहां से 25 दिसंबर से लेकर अब तक लगातार वाहनों को फ्री में ही बिना टोल टैक्स दिए निकाला जा रहा है।

वहीं, आमजन भी अब किसानों की बातों को लेकर उनसे लगातार जुड़ रहा है। मोर्चों पर किसानों के साथ मिलकर लंगर तैयार करने और जल सेवा उपलब्ध करवाने की जिम्मेदारियों निभा रहे हैं। भारत की कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (मार्क्सवादी) के राज्य सचिव मंडल ने दिल्ली पुलिस की ओर से पानी-भोजन की आपूर्ति को रोकने को लेकर की अमानवीय नाकेबंदी की निंदा की। साथ ही कृषि-कानूनों को तुरंत निरस्त करने की मांग की।

माकपा के राज्य सचिव कामरेड सुरेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि सबसे अमानवीय पहलू यह है कि दिल्ली सरकार, किसानों को पानी की आपूर्ति कर रही थी। परंतु केंद्र सरकार के गृह मंत्रालय के अधीन आने वाली दिल्ली पुलिस की ओर से दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के पानी के टैंकरों को पहुंचाने से रोक दिया गया है।

दिल्ली जल बोर्ड सीधे तौर पर दिल्ली सरकार के अधीन एक निगम है। इसके अलावा, कोविड महामारी के समय में शौचालय और अन्य स्वच्छता संबंधी सुविधाओं के लिए, दिल्ली सरकार के अधीन आने वाले गुरु तेग बहादुर स्मारक को दिल्ली पुलिस की ओर से जबरन खाली कराया है।

मदीना टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों के साथ धरने पर बैठी महिलाएं :

महम, मदीना टोल प्लाजा पर 42वें दिन भी किसानों का धरना जारी रहा। धरने की अध्यक्षता मूर्ति देवी मदीना, दर्शना मदीना, धन्नो सैमाण, दयानन्द, नफे सिंह ने संयुक्त रूप से की। अनेक गांवों से महिलाएं धरने पर हरियाणवी वेश भूषा धारण कर किसान एकता जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाते हुए पहुंचीं।

महिलाओं ने कहा कि वे कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर आंदोलन में पुरुषों के साथ खड़ी हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वे किसान परिवारों से आती हैं। केंद्र सरकार काले कानून लागू कर उन्हें जमीनों से बेदखल करने पर तुली हुई है। लेकिन वे ऐसा नहीं होने देंगी। शीला, सत्या, प्रेम, सतबीर व दीनू ने आंदोलन में गिरफ्तार कि सभी आंदोलनकारियों को छोड़ने की बात कही। उन्होंने कहा यदि ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो जल्दी ही सरकार को इसका खमियाजा भुगतना पड़ सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक केंद्र सरकार कानून वापस नहीं लेगी तब तक किसान आंदोलन ऐसे ही चलता रहेगा।

प्रदर्शनकारियों के दृढ़ संकल्प को नहीं हिला सकती सरकार :

दिल्ली की चुनी हुई सरकार को अपनी ही संपत्ति पर अपने कर्तव्यों का निर्वहन करने से रोकना गैर कानूनी है। प्रदर्शनकारी किसानों की वास्तविक मांगों को मानने से इनकार करते हुए केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय के तहत ऐसे अमानवीय कृत्यों को अंजाम दे रही है।

किसान आंदोलन ने घोषणा की है कि केंद्र सरकार इस तरह के घोर अमानवीय व्यवहार से प्रदर्शनकारियों के दृढ़ संकल्प को नहीं हिला सकती। माकपा मांग करती है कि केंद्र सरकार इस अमानवीय नाकाबंदी को तुरंत हटाने के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस को निर्देशित करें। पानी, भोजन, स्वच्छता सुविधाओं और अन्य आवश्यक वस्तुओं की आपूर्ति तुरंत बिना किसी बाधा के शुरू की जाए।

तीनों कानून और निर्दोष लोगों पर झूठे मुकदमे वापस ले सरकार : सांसद :

सांसद दीपेंद्र हुड्डा ने गुरुवार काे राज्यसभा में कहा कि सरकार बड़ा दिल दिखाए, किसानों की मांगें माने और तीनों कानूनों को वापस लेने के साथ ही झूठे मुकदमे भी वापस लिये जाएं। ताकि, देशभक्त किसान के दिल में अविश्वास पैदा न हो। दीपेंद्र ने कहा कि आत्ममुग्ध सरकारें, कभी आत्मनिर्भर भारत का निर्माण नहीं कर सकती हैं।

उन्हींने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री कह रहे हैं कि उनके और किसानों के बीच सिर्फ एक फाेन कॉल की दूरी है। दूसरी तरफ सड़कों पर बड़ी नुकीली कीलें जड़ दी गई। सीमेंट की दीवारें बना दी गईं। इसके अलावा 15-15 लेयर की बैरिकेडिंग की। उन्होंने सरकार से सवाल किया कि आखिर ये कौन है जो प्रधानमंत्री और किसानों के बीच दूरी बढ़ा रहा है? 26 जनवरी की घटना पर उन्होंने कहा कि इस हिंसा की उच्चस्तरीय निष्पक्ष जांच हो।

महम चौबीसी चबूतरे पर 11 काे अभय चौटाला व राकेश टिकैत रखेंगे विचार :

महम चौबीसी के ऐतिहासिक चबूतरे पर 11 फरवरी को खापों की महापंचायत का अायाेजन किया जाएगा। इसमें भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत व इनेलो नेता अभय चौटाला भी अपने विचार रखेंगे। इस संबंध में महम चौबीसी सर्व खाप सर्वजातिय युवा पंचायत के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश राठी ने पत्रकार वार्ता के दौरान कहा कि चल रहे किसान आंदोलन को लेकर महम चबूतरे पर समस्त उतरी भारत के लोगों व खाप प्रधानों की पंचायत बुलाई गई है। महम चौबीसी पंचायत के प्रधान तुलसी ग्रेवाल ने बताया कि बाॅर्डर पर कांटेदार तार व बेरिकेड्स लगाने से किसानों की आवाज को नहीं दबाया जा सकता। उन्होंने बताया कि राजनीति दलों के एमएलए व एमपी को किसानों का साथ देते हुए अभय चौटाला की तरह अपने पदों से इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए।

लाखनमाजरा से बाइक रैली पहुंची टिकरी बॉर्डर :

किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में लाखनमाजरा से बाइक रैली निकाली गई। इसमें गांव चिड़ी, लाखनमाजरा, खरैंटी सहित कई गांव के युवा शामिल रहे। चिड़ी निवासी रामचंद्र दलाल, तेजवीर गिल, सुनील, विनोद आदि ने बताया कि किसान आंदोलन को मजबूत करने के लिए लाखनमाजरा क्षेत्र के युवाओं ने लाखनमाजरा से टिकरी बॉर्डर तक बाइक रैली निकाली है।

भैणी चंद्रपाल में लगे भाजपा-जजपा नेताओं के बहिष्कार के होर्डिंग्स :

भैणी चंद्रपाल गांव में भाजपा व जजपा नेताओं का बहिष्कार करने वाले होर्डिंग्स लगाए गए हैं। युवाओं का कहना है कि यदि भाजपा व जजपा के नेता गांव में आए तो होने वाले नुकसान के वे खुद जिम्मेदार होंगे। वहीं जजपा व भाजपा समर्थकों का कहना है कि गांव के कुछ शरारती तत्वों ने ये होर्डिंग्स लगाए हैं। इन्हें जल्दी ही उतरवा दिया जाएगा।

