मीटिंग:बगैर नियम संशोधन एचटेट शेड्यूल जारी करने पर फाइन आर्ट्स एसोसिएशन जाएगी हाईकोर्ट

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
मीटिंग करते फाइन आर्ट्स एसो. हरियाणा के प्रधान दिग्विजय जाखड़।

फाइन आर्ट्स एसोसिएशन हरियाणा कार्यकारिणी की ऑनलाइन मीटिंग शनिवार को प्रधान दिग्विजय जाखड़ की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें सरकार की ओर से 2 व 3 जनवरी 2021 को आयोजित की जाने वाली एचटेट की परीक्षा को लेकर विचार विमर्श किया। पंजाब एवं हरियाणा उच्च न्यायालय के अधिवक्ता तेजपाल सिंह ढुल से विचार विमर्श किया।

प्रधान दिग्विजय जाखड़ ने हर वर्ष एनसीटीई के नियमों को ताक पर रखकर बगैर नियमों में संशाेधन किए एचटेट की परीक्षा का आयोजन करवाने और गलत तरीके से बेरोजगार युवकों से फीस के नाम पर अवैध वसूली करने का गंभीर आरोप लगाया। कार्यकारिणी के सदस्य सुरजीत सिंह ने कहा कि इस बारे में पिछले वर्ष भी कुछ उम्मीदवारों ने हाईकोर्ट में केस किया था और हाईकोर्ट ने आदेश किया था कि उम्मीदवार अपनी रिप्रेजेंटेशन सरकार को दें और सरकार उसे तुरंत प्रभाव से तय करें।

1 वर्ष से भी अधिक का समय गुजर जाने पर भी सरकार ने कुछ नहीं किया। प्रधान दिग्विजय ने बताया वे सोमवार को पंजाब एवं हरियाणा उच्च न्यायालय में केस फाइल करेंगे। कोर्ट से प्रार्थना करेंगे कि जब तक उक्त पर कोई संज्ञान नहीं लिया जाता। तब तक एचटेट की परीक्षा को स्टे किया जाए और अवैध वसूली को रोका जाए।

बीएड उम्मीदवारों को आवेदन नहीं करने दे रहे

प्रधान दिग्विजय जाखड़ ने कहा कि जो लेवल-1 पीआरटी की परीक्षा है उसमें एनसीटीई के अनुसार जो उम्मीदवार बीएड हैं, वह भी फार्म भर सकते हैं। लेकिन हरियाणा सरकार केवल जेबीटी वालों को उक्त के लिए योग्य माना है, जिसे लेकर पिछले वर्ष भी हाईकोर्ट ने ऑर्डर किया था कि जो बीएड उम्मीदवार हैं। वह भी पीआरटी के लिए अप्लाई कर सकते हैं लेकिन ऐसा नहीं किया जा रहा। मीटिंग में कोषाध्यक्ष रजनीश, रमनदीप कौर, संजय, बबीता, सुनील मौजूद रहे।

