सफर सुविधा:आज से शहर में रूट पर दौड़ेंगी 5 सिटी बस, शहरवासी 10 रुपए में कर सकेंगे सफर

डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार को ज्ञापन सौंपते छात्र नेता।
  • छात्रों से समस्याओं का ज्ञापन मिलने के बाद डीसी के निर्देश पर रोडवेज ने बहाल की बस सर्विस, महिला छात्र बस सेवा भी जल्द होगी शुरू

काेराेना काल में लोगों को शहर में सफर के लिहाज से एक अच्छी खबर है। रोडवेज बुधवार से शहर में मेडिकल मोड़ से बस स्टैंड तक 5 पिंक मिनी बस सर्विस शुरू करने जा रहा है। हालांकि अभी निगम की ओर से सिटी बस सर्विस का प्रोजेक्ट नियम-छूट में उलझ रुका हुआ है। रोडवेज की ओर से शुरू हो रही सिटी बस सर्विस में आमजन के लिए 10 रुपए किराया तय किया गया है। विद्यार्थियों के लिए बस पास की सुविधा रहेगी।

इसके लिए रोडवेज ने शहर के स्कूल, कॉलेज और विश्वविद्यालयों से विद्यार्थियों की लिस्ट मांगी है। इसके बाद विद्यार्थियों को बस पास जारी किए जाएंगे। दरअसल स्टूडेंट्स के लिए राेडवेज बस पास की मांग काे लेकर मंगलवार काे स्टूडेंट्स डीसी से मिले। छात्र नेता दीपक धनखड़ ने जल्द बस पास बनवाए जाने की मांग को लेकर मंगलवार को डीसी को व हरियाणा राज्य परिवहन के महाप्रबंधक, राज्य परिवहन मंत्री के नाम डीसी को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इसके बाद डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार ने रोडवेज जीए जोगेंद्र रावल से फोन पर बात कर सिटी बसें चलाने का खाका तैयार करा सुविधा बहाल करने की घोषणा की।

कक्षाएं शुरू होने के बाद विद्यार्थी कर रहे थे परेशानियों का सामना

दीपक धनखड़ ने बताया कि कालेजों में सत्र 2020-21 के लिए कक्षाएं लगनी शुरू हो गई हैं। इसके चलते काफी संख्या में विद्यार्थियों को हरियाणा रोडवेज की बसों में सफर कर काॅलेज तक पहुंचना पड़ता है। रोडवेज बस पास न बनने से उन्हें रोज टिकट लेकर यात्रा करनी पड़ती है। छात्र नेता दीपक धनखड़ के साथ आईसी कॉलेज छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष दिव्या गुलिया, नेकी राम कॉलेज छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष सपना, हिंदू कॉलेज छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष नेहा, पूर्व हिन्दू कॉलेज अध्यक्ष प्रीतम अहलावत,नेकी राम कॉलेज छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष सपना, हिना ग्रोवर, तन्नू, व तनवी ने डीसी को ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए जल्द से जल्द बस पास बनवाए जाने की मांग की है।

बस पास फीस की स्लिप मान्य

जीएम जाेगेंद्र रावल के अनुसार जो भी विद्यार्थी कॉलेज जाते हैं वे सभी बुधवार से ही अपने कॉलेज में बस पास के लिए फीस कटवाएं व कॉलेज प्रशासन हर रोज विद्यार्थियों की सूची रोडवेज विभाग को भेजें। जल्द ही बस पास बनकर आ जाएंगे। तब तक विद्यार्थियों की ओर से कटवाई गई बस पास फीस स्लिप बसों में मान्य रहेगी।

बंसीलाल के समय भी बंद हुई थी सिटी बस

रोडवेज की तरफ से पहले भी सिटी बस सेवा के नाम से बसें चलाई गई 1996, 1997 में भी पुरानी बस स्टैंड से पीजीआई तक बस चलती थी। लेकिन बंसीलाल सरकार ने प्रदेश के अंदर जीप चालकों को परमिट देते समय सिटी बस सेवा बंद कर दी। बाद में हुड्डा सरकार ने 2011 में दोबारा सिटी बस सेवा चलाई, लेकिन यह 2013 में बंद हो गई। 2018 में पूर्व सहकारिता मंत्री मनीष ग्रोवर को इस समस्या से अवगत कराया और फिर से सिटी बस सेवा शुरू की गई थी।

शैक्षणिक संस्थानों से मांगी छात्रों की लिस्ट, पास करेंगे जारी

शहर में बुधवार से पांच पिंक मिनी बसों काे सिटी बस के रूप में चलाने का फैसला लिया गया है। विद्यार्थियों के बस पास के लिए स्कूल, कॉलेजों और विश्वविद्यालय से छात्रों की लिस्ट मांगी गई है। इसके बाद पास इश्यू करने शुरू कर दिए जाएंगे। जल्द ही महिला विद्यार्थियों के लिए बस चलाने की कवायद शुरू करेंगे। -जोगेंद्र रावल, जीएम, रोडवेज डिपो।

