सुविधा:फोन नंबर से आधार लिंक कराकर बिजली कट व बिल का संदेश पाएं

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • बिजली उपभोक्ताओं को बिल और बिजली बाधित होने की जानकारी मोबाइल पर एसएमएस से मिलेगी
  • ग्राहक http://epayment.uhbvn.org.in/updateKYC.aspx पर जाकर केवाईसी अपडेट कर सकेंगे

उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली बिल और बिजली बाधित होने की जानकारी के साथ अन्य उपयोगी सूचना मोबाइल पर एसएमएस से मिल सकेगी। इसके लिए उपभोक्ताओं को अपने मोबाइल नंबर आधार कार्ड लिंक कराने होंगे। जिले के 228 फीडर से औसतन 2,47,661 उपभोक्ता जुड़े हैं, जिन्हें सीधे तौर पर यह सुविधा मिलेगी। अधिकारी बताते हैं कि जिले के 2,35,268 उपभोक्ताओं को ऊर्जा मित्र ऐप पर रजिस्टर्ड किया है। जबकि शेष 12,393 उपभोक्ता मोबाइल नंबर अपडेट कराने की प्रक्रिया में हैं।

सिटी डिवीजन के अधिकारी बताते हैं कि 116 फीडर से जुड़े कुल 1,21,043 उपभोक्ता हैं। इनमें 1,11,152 उपभोक्ताओं के मोबाइल नंबर अपडेट होने से उन्हें बिजली के घोषित व अघोषित कट की जानकारी मैसेज के जरिए दी जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि अभी तक लोग बिजली निगम के कार्यालय जा रहे थे। अब ऑनलाइन ये प्रक्रिया हो सकेगी। उपभोक्ता घर बैठे केवाईसी अपडेट कर सकेंगे। इसे लेकर बिजली निगम ने लिंक जारी किया है। कस्टमर http://epayment.uhbvn.org.in/updateKYC.aspx पर जाकर केवाईसी अपडेट कर सकेंगे। एसई एसके बंसल का कहना है कि उपभोक्ताओं की सहूलियत के लिए सुविधा शुरू की गई है।

इन्हाेंने नहीं कराया नंबर रजिस्टर्ड
सिटी डिवीजन के सब डिवीजन नंबर एक के 53 फीडर पर करीब 41,137 उपभोक्ता हैं, इनमें 38,253 उपभोक्ताओं के नंबर ऐप पर रजिस्टर्ड हो चुके हैं और करीब 2902 उपभोक्ताओं के मोबाइल नंबर नहीं अपडेट हो पाए हैं। सब डिवीजन नंबर दो में 21 फीडर से औसतन 35,852 उपभोक्ता कनेक्टेड हैं। इनमें 31,457 उपभोक्ताओं के नंबर ऐप पर रजिस्टर्ड हैं और करीब 4395 उपभोक्ताओं ने अभी तक मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज नहीं कराया है। सब डिवीजन नंबर तीन में 42 फीडर पर औसतन 44,054 उपभोक्ता कनेक्टेड हैं। इनमें 41,460 उपभोक्ताओं के मोबाइल नंबर ऐप अपडेट हो चुके हैं और करीब 2594 उपभोक्ताओं ने नंबर रजिस्टर्ड नहीं कराया।

1 दिन पहले दी जाती है जानकारी

उपभोक्ताओं के मोबाइल पर बिजली कट लगने की सूचना एक दिन पहले जारी कर दी जाती है। अचानक आए फाल्ट का भी मैसेज जारी किया जाता है। उपभोक्ता को पता रहता है कि लाइट क्यों बंद है। पहले ये सुविधा नहीं दी गई थी। शिकायत केंद्र पर काॅल करनी पड़ती थी। नई सुविधा से लाभ हुआ है, जिसमें उपभोक्ता बिजली संबंधी जानकारी आसानी से हासिल कर रहे हैं। शहर के लाेगाें का कहना है कि बिजली निगम की ओर से अच्छी योजना लाई गई है। केवाईसी अपडेट होने से घर बैठे लोगों को सारी जानकारी मिल सकेगी। मोबाइल पर अलर्ट एमएमएस आएगा। इससे कट से लेकर दूसरी उपयोगी जानकारी मिल सकेगी।

रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर भेजा जा रहा लिंक

अभी भी जो उपभोक्ता केवाईसी अपडेट नहीं करना चाह है, उसे बिजली संबंधी जानकारी तो मिलेगी ही। साथ ही सुविधाओं का लाभ भी बिजली निगम की ओर से नहीं दिया जाएगा। बिना केवाईसी अपडेट किए बिजली निगम की साइट पर जाकर मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज कराए। इससे उसे कट व बिल से जुड़ी जानकारी दी जाएगी। लिंक रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर भेजा रहा है। केवाईसी में जाकर ईमेल भरेंगे तो उस पर भी बिल संबंधी जानकारी दी जाएगी। जो जानकारी माेबाइल पर मिल रही है। वह ई मेल से भी मिल सकेगी। साइट पर जाएंगे तो ऑप्शन दिखाई देगा। जो अपडेट दिखाएगा। इस पर जाकर उपभोक्ता अपने मोबाइल नंबर, ई मेल आईडी को अपडेट कर सकता है।

