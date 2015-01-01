पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल की चेतावनी:एमडीयू कर्मियों का सरकार ने मांगा एचआरएमएस पोर्टल पर डेटा, विरोध शुरू

राेहतक2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
एमडीयू के गैर शिक्षक कर्मचारी संघ के सदस्य चर्चा करते हुए।
  • गैर शिक्षक कर्मचारी संघ के प्रधान बोले-डेटा पाेर्टल पर न डाला जाए

सरकारी विभागाें के बाद अब विश्वविद्यालयों के कर्मचारियों का सरकार ने एचआरएमएस पोर्टल पर डेटा मांग लिया है। इसमें कर्मचारियों का व्यक्तिगत डेटा मांगने को लेकर विरोध शुरू हो गया है। इसे लेकर एमडीयू के गैर शिक्षक कर्मचारी संघ के प्रधान रणधीर कटारिया की अध्यक्षता में बैठक बुलाई। सर्वसम्मति से फैसला हुआ कि हरियाणा सरकार के तुगलकी फरमान का पुरजोर विरोध किया जाएगा।

विश्वविद्यालय के किसी भी कर्मचारी का विवरण एचआरएमएस पोर्टल पर अपलोड नहीं किया जाए। इसके बाद भी यह कार्य किया जाता है तो इसकी सारी जिम्मेदारी विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन व हरियाणा सरकार की होगी। विश्वविद्यालय एक स्वायत्त संस्था है, जिसके ऊपर किसी भी प्रकार का कुठाराघात सहन नहीं किया जाएगा। हरियाणा विश्वविद्यालय फेडरेशन के आह्वान पर 26 नवंबर को राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल में शामिल होने का फैसला भी किया है।

बैठक में ये रहे मौजूद

इस बैठक में उप प्रधान राजेश गिरधर, महासचिव रविंद्र लोहिया, सहसचिव रमेश रोहिल्ला व कोषाध्यक्ष विकास अहलावत के अलावा कार्यकारिणी के समस्त सदस्य उपस्थित हुए। बैठक में इन दो बिंदुओं पर चर्चा की गई। बैठक में धर्मपाल, जमदग्नि, परमेंद्र दलाल, नरेश कुमार, विजेंद्र चौहान, हरि प्रकाश भारद्वाज, अनूप कुमार, अशोक दहिया, शांतिलाल सिक्का व फूलकुमार बोहत, निरंजन व अन्य सदस्य शामिल हुए।

कर्मचारियों का व्यक्तिगत डेटा मांगना गलत

प्रधान रणधीर कटारिया ने बताया कि यह पोर्टल सरकारी विभागों के कर्मचारियों के लिए ही उचित है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस तरह से कर्मचारियों का व्यक्तिगत डेटा मांगना गलत है। कर्मचारियों के अवकाश से लेकर उनकी एसीआर, फैमिली डिटेल, जाति, बैंक डिटेल, बीमारियों व अन्य जानकारी मांगी जा रही है। इसके अलावा आदेश में कहा गया है कि काेई भी कार्यालय व विभाग में तबादला नहीं किया जा सकेगा। इन्हीं मुद्दों को लेकर अब फेडरेशन की बैठक हिसार में बुला ली गई है। इस पर ठोस फैसले लिए जा सके।

