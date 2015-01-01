पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:गुलिया एकेडमी ने 2 विकेट शेष रहते 102 रन बनाकर मैच जीता रोहतक

रोहतक9 घंटे पहले
रेड बॉल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में चल रहे प्रथम भारती शर्मा मेमोरियल क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का तीसरा मैच गुरुवार को गुलिया क्रिकेट एकेडमी बाढ़सा और सिद्धार्थ इंटरनेशनल स्कूल कलानौर के बीच खेला गया। टूर्नामेंट के आयोजक अश्वनी शर्मा ने बताया कि रोमांचक मैच में गुलिया क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने 2 विकेट से जीत दर्ज की। गुलिया क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने सिद्धार्थ इंटरनेशनल स्कूल कलानौर को 20.2 ओवरों में 101 रन पर ऑल आउट कर दिया।

सिद्धार्थ स्कूल की तरफ से आशीष सिवाच ने 43 रन का योगदान दिया। गुलिया एकेडमी की तरफ से गेंदबाज सचिन वर्मा और युग मित्तल ने 3 विकेट और भविष्य ने 2 विकेट हासिल किए। गुलिया क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने 102 रन का लक्ष्य 36 ओवर 5 बॉल में 8 विकेट खोकर हासिल कर लिया।

गुलिया एकेडमी की तरफ से जयंत गोयत 37 रन और युग मित्तल ने 26 रनों का अहम योगदान दिया। युग मित्तल को मैन ऑफ द मैच चुना गया। मुख्य अतिथि संजय वर्मा रहे। इस मौके पर मुकेश सहगल, विनोद कुमार, आनंद यादव, लक्ष्य शर्मा, राहुल शर्मा मौजूद रहे। शुक्रवार को गुलिया क्रिकेट एकेडमी और यूथ पावर क्रिकेट एकेडमी कुरुक्षेत्र के बीच मैच खेला जाएगा।

