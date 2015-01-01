पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खोखराकोट में छापेमारी:बगैर बताए आई गुरुग्राम एसटीएफ, रोहतक पुलिस की रेड हो गई फेल

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छापेमारी करते डीएसपी गोरखपाल राणा व पुलिस कर्मी।
  • रोहतक पुलिस के पहुंचने से पहले ही तस्कर घरों को ताले लगा हो गए फरार, नहीं मिला नशा

जिले में नशा तस्करों पर नकेल डालने की रोहतक पुलिस की मुहिम मंगलवार को गच्चा खा गई। दो जिलों की पुलिस के बीच तालमेल की कमी के चलते ऐसा हुआ। दरअसल राेहतक पुलिस के आला अधिकारियाें ने मंगलवार काे बड़े ही गोपनीय ढंग से नशे की तस्करी के लिए कुख्यात खोखराकोट इलाके में बड़े सर्च ऑपरेशन का प्लान बनाया था। डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर गोरखपाल राणा के नेतृत्व में पुलिस की कई टीम इस ऑपरेशन में शामिल थी।

शाम करीब साढ़े 6 बजे पुलिस टीम ने खोखराकोट में धावा बोला। लेकिन कोई खास सफलता हाथ नहीं लगी। अधिकांश संदिग्ध तस्कर अपने घरों को ताला लगा फरार हो चुके थे। पुलिस ने 6 घरों में सर्च ऑपरेशन किया। लेकिन यहां भी नशे की तस्करी के लिहाज से ज्यादा कुछ नहीं मिला। दरअसल रोहतक पुलिस के छापे से कुछ मिनट पहले ही खोखराकोट में गुरुग्राम एसटीएफ की एक टीम ने छापा मारा था। एसटीएफ टीम किसी अपराधी को पकड़ने आई थी। पुलिस की इस कार्रवाई के बाद इलाके के तस्कर घरों पर ताले लगा भाग गए। रोहतक पुलिस एसटीएफ के इलाके से निकलने के बाद पहुंची।

हर कमरे में ताश की गड्डियां बिखरीं थी, शक- यहां जुए का बड़ा नेटवर्क
डीएसपी हेड क्वार्टर गोरखपाल राणा और सिटी थाना प्रभारी राकेश सैनी ने 50 जवानों के साथ छापेमारी की। पुलिस ने छह मकानों में सर्च अभियान चलाया। हालांकि कई मकान मालिक पहले ही मकान में ताला लगा फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने मकान में चैकिंग की, लेकिन कोई खास बरामदगी नहीं हो पाई। पुलिस ने एक मकान से 2 ग्राम स्मैक बरामद की है। वहीं पुलिस ने जिन मकानों की तलाशी ली है उनमें करीब हर कमरे में सोने के गद्दों पर ताशों की गड्डियां पड़ी मिली हैं। पुलिस को शक है कि इन घरों में जुए का बड़ा नेटवर्क काम कर रहा है। पुलिस ने यहां से काफी संख्या में कागजात भी जब्त किए हैं।

पहले भी दो बार पुलिस कर चुकी है छापेमारी
2019 के अगस्त महीने में पुलिस ने इन्हीं एरिया में छापेमारी की थी। मगर सूचना लीक होने की वजह से पुलिस को वहां पर कोई नही मिला था। तत्कालीन एसपी जशनदीप रंधावा ने इसमें 2-3 पुलिस कर्मियों पर भी कार्रवाई की थी। इसके बाद डीएसपी हेड क्वार्टर गोरखपाल राणा ने मंगलवार को खोखराकोट में छापा मारा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें