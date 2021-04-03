पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बरसात के साथ पड़े ओले, ठिठुरन बढ़ने से फिर जमेगा पाला

रोहतक8 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली राेड पर शाम काे हुई बरसात का दृश्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
दिल्ली राेड पर शाम काे हुई बरसात का दृश्य।

जिले में एक बार फिर मौसम बदला और फरवरी के पहले सप्ताह में ठंडक का एक बार फिर अहसास होने लगा है। गुरुवार को सुबह 8 बजे बूंदाबांदी के बाद भले ही मौसम खुल गया था, लेकिन दोपहर बाद इसमें फिर बदलाव दर्ज किया गया। शाम होते-होेते साढ़े 4 बजे एक बार फिर बूंदाबांदी हुई और ओले भी पड़े।

हालांकि शहर में ओले का साइज थोड़ा छोटा रहा। हिसार बाईपास के पास पड़े ओले थोड़े बड़े साइज के रहे। हालांकि बरसात का एक से डेढ़ एमएम होने का ही अनुमान दर्ज किया गया है। बरसात के बाद चली 12 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से चली हवाओं ने ठिठुरन बढ़ा दी। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक अब आने वाले दो दिन सुबह और शाम के समय हल्का कोहरा छाने के आसार बने हैं।

आगे ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

शुक्रवार

बादल छाने और बूंदाबांदी के आसार

20 डिग्री अधिकतम तापमान

9 डिग्री न्यूनतम तापमान

शनिवार

मौसम खुलेगा। सुबह-शाम कोहरा छाएगा।

21 डिग्री अधिकतम तापमान

8 डिग्री न्यूनतम तापमान

