करवा चौथ:अखंड सौभाग्य की कामना से सुहागिनों के हाथों पर सजी हिना

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
मान्यता है कि इस व्रत को करने से अखंड सौभाग्य का वरदान मिलता है इस दिन विवाहित महिलाएं अपने पति की लंबी आयु और अविवाहित महिलाएं मनचाहा वर पाने के लिए व्रत रखती हैं। पुराणों में करवा चौथ व्रत का बहुत अधिक महत्व है इस दिन हाथों में मेहंदी लगाना काफी शुभ माना जाता है अगर आप भी ये सोच रही हैं कि आखिर इस बार कैसी मेहंदी लगाए तो आपकी ये परेशानी हम थोड़ी कम कर देते हैं आइए बताते हैं मेहंदी के बेस्ट और लेटेस्ट डिजाइन के बारे में। शहर में देर रात महिलाएं बाजार में मेहंदी लगवाने पहुंचीं।

मार्केट में मेहंदी के ये बेस्ट और लेटेस्ट डिजाइन आए

मोरक्कन मेहंदी डिजाइन

इस बार कुछ अलग ट्राई करने का दिल है तो मोरक्कन मेहंदी डिजाइन भी बहुत ट्रेंड कर रहै है इसे आप हाथों के अलावा पैरों, कंधे या पीठ पर भी बनवा सकती हैं।

ब्रेसलेट मेहंदी

इस करवाचौथ कुछ अलग ट्राई करने का मन है तो आप ब्रेसलेट मेहंदी ट्राई कर सकती हैं ये ट्रेंड में है खास बात ये है कि इसे लगाना बेहद आसान है बस फोटो सेव करें और देखकर लगाती जाएं।

लव स्टोरी मेहंदी डिजाइन्स

आप चाहे तो अपने हाथों पर अपनी लव स्टोरी या पहली मुलाकात से जुड़ी यादें बनवा सकती हैं। बाजार में इसकी मांग है।

हाथों में पूजा की थाली, आई रात सुहागों वाली

सौ-सौ साल जियो हमारी सासु जी तुमने हमें प्यारा पिया दिया, हाथों में पूजा की थाली आई रात सुहागों वाली... ऐसे कई गाने गाकर मंगलवार को विश्वामित्री मिशन महिला मंडल ने प्री करवाचौथ सेलिब्रेट किया। सेलिब्रेशन में 20 महिलाएं पहुंचीं। इस दौरान ग्रुप मेंबर्स ने कई गेम्स खेले और डांस किया। इस सेलिब्रेशन में शालू गर्ग, सोनिया, सुनीता सिंगला, अर्चना, मोनिका, अनीता, संतोष, संगीता सिंगला, कुसुम, मंजू गर्ग, सुनीता वर्मा शामिल रही।

विश्वामित्री मिशन महिला मंडल प्री करवाचौथ सेलिब्रेट
गौड़ ब्राह्मण डिग्री कॉलेज में हुई मेहंदी प्रतियोगिता

गौड़ ब्राह्मण डिग्री कॉलेज में कॉलेज की महिला सेल की अाेर से मेहंदी प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। महिला सेल इंचार्ज पिंकी चौहान ने बताया कि छात्राओं ने शिक्षिकाओं के हाथों में करवा चौथ की मेहंदी सजाई। चंद्रमा को अ‌र्घ्य देती सुहागिन की मेहंदी में उभरी आकृति खास सराही गई। दुल्हन व शहनाई आदि आकृति के साथ पारंपरिक चित्र भी उकेरे। कॉलेज प्राचार्य डॉ. जयपाल शर्मा ने विजेता विद्यार्थियों को पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया। निर्णायक मंडल की भूमिका में डॉ. अंजू शर्मा, डॉ. संतोष शर्मा व डॉ. सीमा शर्मा रहीं। प्रतियोगिता में नेहा प्रथम, छात्रा संस्कृति दूसरे व कविता और पंकज तीसरे स्थान पर रहे।

