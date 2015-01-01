पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:भ्रष्टाचार और बोगस टेंडर का आरोप लगा हुडा कर्मचारियों ने एचएसवीपी कार्यालय घेरा

रोहतक8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भ्रष्टाचार व बोगस टेंडर के विरोध में एचएसवीपी कार्यालय पर प्रदर्शन करते कर्मचारी।

हरियाणा संयुक्त कर्मचारी मंच जेपीए के बैनर तले हुडा जन स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी यूनियन ने मंगलवार काे विराेध प्रदर्शन किया। प्रशासक व अधीक्षक अभियंता एचएसवीपी की ओर से लंबित मांगों पर वार्ता का समय ना देने और सुनवाई न करने व मांगों की अनदेखी करने के कारण ये कदम उठाया गया। एचएसवीपी कार्यालय का घेराव करते हुए कर्मचारियों ने अधिकारियों के खिलाफ नारे लगाए।

सुबह 10 से 3 बजे तक तक धरना प्रदर्शन किया। इसकी अध्यक्षता यूनियन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और हरियाणा संयुक्त कर्मचारी मंच जेपीए के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष आरके नागर ने की व संचालन मंच के राज्य कार्यालय सचिव विनोद शर्मा व हुडा यूनियन के राज्य सचिव सतीश शर्मा ने किया। सभा को यूनियन व मंच के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष आरके नागर, मंच के कार्यालय सचिव विनोद शर्मा, हुड्डा यूनियन के राज्य सचिव, सतीश शर्मा, मंच की वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष व आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता सहायिका यूनियन की प्रदेश महासचिव पुष्पा दलाल, एटंक के प्रधान ओमकुमार जांबाज ने मांगों को जोरशोर से उठाया।

कर्मचारी नेताओं ने कहा कि यूनियन पिछले कई माह से भ्रष्टाचार, घपलेबाजी, चोर बाजारी, रिश्वतखोरी, अनियमितता, बोगस टेंडर, कोटेशन की जांच, गलत प्रमोशन की जांच को लेकर तथा कच्चे कर्मचारियों को नगर निगम में ना भेजने की मांग को लेकर पिछले कई माह से पत्र व्यवहार व धरने प्रदर्शन करती आ रही है। सभी एचएसवीपी के अधिकारियों को व मुख्यमंत्री को ईमेल के जरिए अपने मांग पत्र भेज रही है, लेकिन कोई भी अधिकारी या सरकार का कोई नुमाइंदा सुनवाई नहीं कर रहा है। यदि तुरंत प्रभाव से घपला व भ्रष्टाचार की जांच नहीं की गई और मांगें पूरी नहीं की तो 16 दिसंबर से एचएसवीपी कार्यालय सोनीपत पर भूख हड़ताल करेंगे। 26 जनवरी के बाद मुख्य प्रशासक व मुख्य अभियंता व अधीक्षक अभियंता बागवानी पंचकूला मुख्यालय का घेराव, धरना प्रदर्शन शुरू किए जाएंगे।

कर्मचारियों की लंबित मांगें

  • पूर्व अधीक्षक अभियंता सर्कल की ओर से 16 अक्टूबर को एक जूनियर वाटर पंप ऑपरेटर को रिश्वत लेकर नियमों को ताक पर रखकर वाटर वर्क्स सुपरिटेडेंट के पद पर प्रमोट किया है, उसे रद्द करने व सीनियर चार्जमैन को इस पद पर प्रमोट करें
  • एचएसवीपी के डेवलप्ड कार्यों के साथ एजेंसी वर्करों या कच्चे कर्मियों को नगर निगम में ना भेजा जाए।
  • एचएसवीपी बागवानी पानीपत के कर्मचारी को हरे और सूखे पेड़ काटने-बेचने व शिकायत करने वाले कर्मचारियों की एसीआर खराब करने, उनकी नाजायज एब्सेंट लगाकर वेतन रुकवाने के आरोप में तुरंत सस्पेंड और बदली की जाए।
  • प्रशासक रोहतक की ओर से बनाई गई जांच कमेटी की रिपोर्ट अनुसार सोनीपत के एजेंसी वर्करों का वर्ष 2010 से 2013 तक ईपीएफ वह ईएसआई शेयर लगभग 50 से 60 लाख रुपए ब्याज सहित संबंधित वर्करों के खाते में तुरंत जमा करवाए जाएं समेत आदि मांगें शामिल है।
