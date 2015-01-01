पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डेयरी एसोसिएशन का बड़ा फैसला लिया:बिना परमिट दूसरे राज्य में दुधारू गाय भेजी तो एसोसिएशन लगाएगी 50 हजार जुर्माना

रोहतक40 मिनट पहले
-राजकमल सहगल, पार्षद एवं प्रधान, डेयरी एसोसिएशन रोहतक।

दूसरे प्रदेशों में भेजी जा रही दुधारू गायों के बिना परमिट जाने के कारण उन्हें पकड़ने के मामले अब बढ़ गए हैं। सर्दी के मौसम में गाय तस्करी के मामले से बचने और व्यापारियों के दुधारू गायों को बचाने के लिए अब डेयरी एसोसिएशन ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है। बैठक कर एसोसिएशन के सभी डेयरी व्यापारियों के लिए फैसला जारी कर दिया।

अब डेयरी एसोसिएशन से जुड़े सभी करीब 125 व्यापारी जब भी दुधारू गाय को दूसरे राज्य में भेजेंगे तो उसके लिए परमिट जरूरी होगा। वेटरनरी डॉक्टर की ओर से गाय का पूरा नक्शा तैयार करने के बाद एसोसिएशन के प्रधान की ओर से परमिट पर मुहर लगाकर फाइनल किया जाएगा। इसके बाद ही दुधारू गाय को दूसरे राज्य में भेजा जा सकेगा। इस नियम की उल्लंघन करने वाले व्यापारी पर भविष्य में एसोसिएशन ने 50 हजार रुपए तक जुर्माना लगाने का फैसला लिया है। दंड के तौर पर यह राशि डेयरी व्यापारी से लेकर गाेशाला में दान दे दी जाएगी।

दिक्कत के बाद लिया फैसला

अभी हाल ही में रोहतक डेयरी व्यापारी की ओर से भेजी गई दुधारू गाय के बिना परमिट जाने के कारण पंजाब में पकड़ लिया। पुलिस में मामला जाने के बाद गायों को गाेशाला में भिजवा दिया। इससे व्यापारी को आर्थिक नुकसान झेलना पड़ा। केस में भी उलझना पड़ा है। जब एसोसिएशन के पास मामला आया तो गंभीरता से लिया। अब एसोसिएशन की ओर से भी मुहर लगाकर गाय के नक्शे के साथ परमिट देने का फैसला लिया है।

सभी डेयरी व्यापारियों के साथ बैठक कर फैसला लिया कि कोई भी दुधारू गाय डेयरी एसोसिएशन से बाहर किसी भी स्टेट में बिना परमिट के नहीं भेजी जाएगी। बिना परमिट के भेजी गई गाय अमान्य व गैर कानूनी होगी। यदि ऐसा कोई व्यापारी करते मिला तो उस पर 50 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा। इस जुर्माने की राशि भी गाेशाला में ही दान कर दी जाएगी। -राजकमल सहगल, पार्षद एवं प्रधान, डेयरी एसोसिएशन रोहतक।

