कार्यशाला:यदि हमारा संकल्प मजबूत एवं सार्थक है तो जीवन में दिव्यांगता कभी भी बाधा नहीं बन सकती : महेंद्रपाल

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
आवासीय प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला का शुभारंभ करते एडीसी एवं समग्र शिक्षा के चेयरमैन महेंद्रपाल। - Dainik Bhaskar
आवासीय प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला का शुभारंभ करते एडीसी एवं समग्र शिक्षा के चेयरमैन महेंद्रपाल।
  • दस दिवसीय आवासीय प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला का शुभारंभ

हरियाणा स्कूल शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद, पंचकुला और उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज स्थित सुगंध एवं सुरस विकास के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में दस दिवसीय आवासीय प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला का शुभारंभ किया गया। एडीसी एवं समग्र शिक्षा के चेयरमैन महेंद्रपाल ने भिवानी रोड स्थित राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में इस कार्यशाला का शुभारंभ किया।

उन्होंने विद्यार्थियों को प्रोत्साहित करते हुए कहा कि यदि हमारा संकल्प मजबूत एवं सार्थक है तो जीवन में दिव्यांगता कभी भी बाधा नहीं बन सकती। जीवन में पूर्णता किसी को प्राप्त नहीं होती। समग्र शिक्षा की जिला परियोजना समन्वयक आदर्श सांगवान ने कहा कि इस दस दिवसीय हुनर कार्यशाला में 6 जिलों से 120 दिव्यांग विद्यार्थियों का पंजीकरण हुआ है। इनके साथ 20 विशेष अध्यापक भी इस कार्यशाला में प्रतिभागी होंगे। इन विद्यार्थियों में 91 छात्र एवं 29 छात्राएं शामिल है।

कन्नाैज से आए सहायक निदेशक एपी सिंह ने कहा कि हुनर प्रशिक्षण को रुचि पूर्वक सीखें तथा अपने जीवन को सफल बनाएं। मदीना स्थित डाइट के प्राचार्य जितेंद्र सिंह सांगवान ने विभिन्न रोजगार उन्मुखी आयामों पर प्रकाश डाला। इस कार्यशाला में प्राचार्य ओकेशलता, पुष्पा शर्मा, एपीसी राजेंद्र शर्मा, राममेहर, राजेश मलिक के अतिरिक्त कार्यशाला से जुड़े सभी विशेष अध्यापकों का विशेष योगदान रहा।

