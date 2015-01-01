पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्टाफ नर्स भर्ती परीक्ष:नोज पिन व कानों की बाली नहीं निकली तो विवि स्टाफ ने टेप लगा किए कवर

गहना निकला नहीं तो लगाई टेप।
  • स्टाफ नर्स के लिए 503 पदाें पर राेहतक के 66 केंद्रों पर 10,220 महिलाओं ने दी परीक्षा

पंडित भगवत दयाल शर्मा स्वास्थ्य विज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय की ओर से प्रदेश के मेडिकल कॉलेजों में स्टाफ नर्स के रिक्त 503 पदों के लिए रविवार को लिखित परीक्षा का आयोजन कराया गया। रिक्त पदों के लिए 14,633 उम्मीदवारों ने आवेदन किया था। राेहतक के 66 केंद्रों पर आयोजित परीक्षा में महज 69.85 फीसदी यानी 10,220 उम्मीदवारों ने 90 अंक की लिखित स्क्रीनिंग परीक्षा में हिस्सा लिया।

4413 कैंडिडेट अनुपस्थित रहे। हेल्थ विवि ने 28 नवंबर तक लिखित परीक्षा का रिजल्ट घोषित करने दावा किया है। सोमवार सुबह तक विवि की वेबसाइट पर आंसर की व प्रश्नपत्र अपलोड कर दिया जाएगा। यूएचएस कुलपति डाॅ. ओपी कालरा ने बताया कि परीक्षाएं शांतिपूर्वक कराई गई हैं। केंद्रों पर उम्मीदवारों के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखा गया। महिला उम्मीदवारों काे नोज पिन व ईयर रिंग पर सर्जिकल टेप लगाकर ही प्रवेश करने दिया गया। इन 503 नर्सों की भर्ती प्रदेश के कई मेडिकल कॉलेज समेत रोहतक पीजीआई में होनी है।

