  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Rohtak
  • If You Want To Avoid Diwali Rush Corona In The Market, Wear A Mask, The Number Of Infected In The District Crosses 100,

लापरवाही पड़ेगी भारी:बाजार में उमड़ी दीपावली की भीड़ कोरोना से बचना है तो मास्क पहनें, जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 100 से पार

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
भूल..., अनदेखी.. और उल्लंघन की हमारी बढ़ी रही तीन आदतें त्योहारी सीजन में हमारी ही जान की दुश्मन बन रही हैं। कोरोना आपकी इन्हीं आदतों को फलीभूत होने का इंतजार कर रहा है। खासकर त्योहारी सीजन में हम ये तीनों गलतियां कर रहे हैं। अनलॉक पीरियड में त्योहारों की खुशी में भीड़ बढ़ी है। लोग बगैर मास्क बाजार की भीड़ में शामिल हो रहे हैं। दुकानदार भी छूट के वादे के मुताबिक नियम नहीं मान रहे।

जहां दुकानों के आगे फड़ियां लग चुकी हैं। वहीं, गलियों तक घरेलू से दैनिक उपयोग के सामानों के स्टाल लगे हुए हैं। खरीददारों के बीच मची होड़ आफत बन सकती है। हालांकि प्रशासान की ओर से आज से बाजारों में सख्ती बरतने की घोषणा की गई है। पुलिस के साथ प्रशासन की जॉइंट टीम इस अभियान में शामिल होगी। टीम मुनादी करा लोगों को जागरूक भी करेगी। लोगों को भी जिम्मेदारी समझनी होगी।

कोरोना से साझेदारी हैं हमारी ये तीन आदतें, अब भी समझ जाएं

भूल- हम भूल गए हैं लॉकडाउन के उन मुश्किल दिनों को जब पूरे शहर का जन जीवन कमरों में कैद हो गया था। मानव जीवन के अस्तित्व पर गहरा संकट मान रहे थे।

अनदेखी- अब जिस प्रकार से रोजाना कोरोना के केस बढ़ रहे हैं। कोरोना की दूसरी लहर में रोज बढ़ते संक्रमण के खतरे को हम अनदेखा कर रहे हैं।

उल्लंघन- खतरे से निपटने के लिए बनाया कोई नियम नहीं मान रहे। न मास्क लगा रहे ना सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को फॉलो कर रहे हैं।

इन बाजारों में टूट रहे ज्यादा नियम
शहर के प्रमुख बाजारों में सबसे ज्यादा लापरवाही के हालात बने हुए हैं। इसमें भी दिल्ली रोड पर स्थित किला रोड बाजार, भिवानी स्टैंड, प्रताप बाजार, चमेली मार्केट, हिसार रोड, माल गोदाम रोड, अनाज मंडी, रेलवे रोड, अप्रोच रोड, झज्जर रोड, शिवाजी कॉलोनी रोड, गोहाना अड्‌डा, निरंकारी मार्केट, दिल्ली गेट, बाबरा बाजार, डी पार्क, गांधी कैंप बाजार के अलावा नई व पुरानी सब्जी मंडी आदि एरिया में लोग लापरवाह बने हुए हैं।

बाजार में बगैर मास्क घूम रहे 75 और गंदगी फैलाने पर 10 के चालान काटे: नगर निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप गोदारा ने बैठक करके निगम के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को बाजारों में लोगों को जागरुक करने, मास्क बांटने का निर्देश दिया है। साथ ही बिना मास्क मिलने वालों का चालान काटने को भी कहा है। बुधवार को एलओ सुरेंद्र गोयल की अगुवाई में निगम की टीम ने डी पार्क, गांधी कैंप, गोहाना अड्‌डा, किला रोड बाजार, रेलवे रोड, झज्जर रोड, प्रताप बाजार, माल गोदाम रोड, शौरी मार्केट आदि बाजारों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान 75 लोगों के पांच पांच सौ रुपए को चालान काटे गए हैं। इसी क्रम में गंदगी फैलाने वाले 10 रेहड़ी संचालकों का भी 500 रुपए का चालान कटा है।

व्यापारिक संगठनों से भी बचाव की अपील
निगम की टीम ने बाजारों में व्यापारिक संगठनों से भी अपने पदाधिकारियों-कार्यकर्ताओं की मदद से दुकानदारों व ग्राहकों को कोरोना से बचाव संबंधी नियमों का पालन कराने के लिए निरंतर प्रयास रहने की अपील की है।

बिना मास्क लोगों के कटेंगे चालान
त्योहारी सीजन में निगम की टीम शहर में मास्क लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन के लिए जागरूक कर रहे हैं। फ्री मास्क भी बांट रहे हैं। लेकिन बिना मास्क वालों का पांच सौ रुपए का चालान भी काटा जा रहा है। आगे भी यह अभियान जारी रहेगा। -प्रदीप गोदारा, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम।

