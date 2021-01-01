पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:इंटरनेट बंद, टोल फ्री, हर घर से एक आदमी आंदोलन में भेजने का फैसला

राेहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कलानौर के गुढ़ाण गांव में हुई पंचायत में मौजूद ग्रामीण। - Dainik Bhaskar
कलानौर के गुढ़ाण गांव में हुई पंचायत में मौजूद ग्रामीण।
  • जाट भवन में हरियाणा की 200 खापों की पंचायत, किसानों को समर्थन देने का किया ऐलान
  • हुड्‌डा खाप का ऐलान, जब तक मांगें नहीं मानीं तब तक सत्ताधारी विधायक और मंत्री को गांव में घुसने नहीं देंगे

किसान आंदोलन के चलते हालातों पर नियंत्रण करने का हवाला देते हुए जिले में शनिवार शाम 5 बजे तक इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद कर दी गई है। ऐसे में अब खाप पंचायतों और किसान संगठनों ने बैठकें शुरू कर दी है और बॉर्डर पर जाने का ऐलान भी कर दिया गया। वहीं मकड़ौली टोल प्लाजा पर सर्व हुड्‌डा खाप की ओर से पंचायत की गई तो सेक्टर-1 स्थित जाट भवन में सर्वखाप पंचायत बुलाई गई।

जाट भवन में सर्वखाप पंचायत की बैठक रोहतक खाप 84 के प्रधान हरदीप अहलावत की अध्यक्षता में की गई। इसमें मुख्य वक्ता दादरी विधायक और सांगवान खाप के प्रधान सोमवीर सांगवान रहे। सर्वखाप पंचायत ने एकमत होकर इस बात पर जोर दिया कि 26 जनवरी को जो घटना घटी उसके पीछे सरकार और प्रशासन की गहरी साजिश रही। उनकी सारी साजिश सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से जनता के सामने आ चुकी है और जनता सब बातों को समझ चुकी है।

सर्व खाप पंचायत में हरियाणा की लगभग 200 खापों ने शिरकत की और सब ने एकमत होकर किसान आंदोलन को अपना नैतिक समर्थन देने और इस को मजबूती प्राप्त प्रदान करने की बात कही। वहीं महम क्षेत्र में भी मदीना टोल पर किसानों ने अपना जारी रखा। कई गांवों में छोटे स्तर पर पंचायतों का आयोजन कर ग्रामीणों की ड्यूटी दिल्ली के बॉर्डर पर लगाने को लेकर चर्चा हुई। शुक्रवार सुबह कई गांव से किसान ट्रैक्टर लेकर रवाना हुए।

गुढ़ाण से रोजाना टिकरी बॉर्डर पर भेजे जाएंगे दो ट्रैक्टर

कलानौर | गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर चल रहे किसानों के धरने पर भाकियू प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत की मार्मिक अपील को लेकर गांव गुढ़ाण में किसानों की पंचायत हुई। इस पंचायत की अध्यक्षता भारतीय किसान यूनियन के जिला उपाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र तोमर ने की। बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय लिया कि शनिवार सुबह गुढ़ाण गांव से हररोज किसान दो ट्रैक्टर के साथ टिकरी बॉर्डर के लिए रवाना होंगे। इस अवसर पर धीरसिंह, लीलू, बलवंत, रणधीर, राजीव, नरेश पुनिया, महीपाल, जगमत, मनोज व धर्मपाल उपस्थित रहे।

पहले की तरह दिल्ली बॉर्डर के लिए प्रस्थान करें: सोमवीर सांगवान ने सरकार को इस बात के लिए भी चेताया कि कुछ आरएसएस के लोग पुलिस के साथ मिलकर सिंघु बॉर्डर, गाजीपुर बॉर्डर, टिकरी बॉर्डर पर आंदोलनरत किसानों को हटाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने सभी खाप प्रधानों और प्रतिनिधियों को आह्वान किया कि वे अपने क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार रात और शनिवार काे पंचायत करके पहले की तरह दिल्ली बॉर्डर के लिए प्रस्थान करें।

आज रखेंगे अनशन: भाकियू अंबावता के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अनिल नांदल उर्फ बल्लू ने कहा कि वे आंदोलन में हर घर से एक-एक आदमी की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करें, ताकि आंदोलन को और मजबूती दी जा सके। साथ ही 30 जनवरी को महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर सभी टोल प्लाजा पर चल रहे धरनों पर एक दिवसीय अनशन रखा जाएगा।

इन्हाेंने भी किया संबाेधित: रूहिल राठी खाप प्रधान डाॅ. सोमबीर राठी ने कहा कि किसानों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है इतने बड़े घटनाक्रम पर आज तक प्रधानमंत्री ने एक शब्द भी नहीं बोला है। जाखड़ खाप प्रधान कश्मीर सिंह जाखड़ ने राकेश टिकैत का मनोबल बढ़ाने के लिए वह तुरंत वहां संख्या बल बढ़ाने की वकालत की। सर्वखाप प्रवक्ता कैप्टन जगबीर मलिक ने सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन के डायरेक्टर डॉ. अजय बल्हारा के निलंबन को सरकार की तानाशाही बताया। इस दौरान जाटू खाप 84 प्रधान राज सिंह, कैप्टन मान सिंह दलाल, नरवाल खाप प्रधान भले राम नरवाल, सर्व खाप संयोजक महेंद्र सिंह नांदल, कादयान खाप प्रधान केदार कादयान और हुड्डा खाप पूर्व प्रधान धर्मपाल हुड्डा ने भी संबोधित किया।

आज रवाना होगा टिकरी बॉर्डर के लिए काफिला मकड़ौली टोल पर हुड्‌डा खाप की बैठक की गई। इसकी अध्यक्षता खाप प्रधान ओमप्रकाश हुड्‌डा ने की। इस दौरान गांवों से शामिल हुए लोगों की उपस्थिति में 7 सूत्री निर्णय लिए गए। तय किया गया कि 30 जनवरी को हुड्‌डा खाप के समस्त गांवों से 1500 ट्रैक्टरों का काफिला टिकरी बाॅर्डर जाएगा। सभी ट्रैक्टर सुबह करीब 11 बजे छोटूराम संग्रहालय सांपला में एकत्रित होंगे। वहां चौ. छोटूराम प्रतिमा को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करके जुलूस के रूप में टिकरी बाॅर्डर के लिए रवाना होंगे। साथ ही चेतावनी दी कि यदि आंदोलनकारियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया तो इसके गंभीर परिणाम होंगे। जब तक सरकार किसानों की मांग नहीं मानेगी तब तक किसी भी मंत्री एवं सत्ताधारी विधायकों को हुड्‌डा खाप के किसी भी गांव में घुसने नहीं दिया जाएगा। जब तक किसान आंदोलन चलेगा तब तक मकड़ौली टोल आम जनता के लिए खुला रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser