स्वास्थ्य पर खतरा:लोगों की आंखों में जलन बढ़ी, 5 दिन में 125 ओपीडी में इलाज कराने पहुंचे

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
एक सप्ताह से वातावरण में खतरनाक लेवल पर पहुंचते जा रहे एक्यूआई लेवल ने आम जनमानस की परेशानी बढ़ा दी है। पीजीआई के क्षेत्रीय नेत्र विज्ञान संस्थान की ओपीडी में पांच दिन में 125 मरीज आंखों में तेज जलन, लालिमा आने सहित अन्य कई परेशानियां लेकर नेत्र चिकित्सकों के पास इलाज कराने के लिए आ चुके हैं। मंगलवार को 25 से ज्यादा लोग आंखों में जलन होने की शिकायत लेकर पहुंचे।

वरिष्ठ नेत्र चिकित्सक डॉ. सुमित सचदेवा ने बताया कि दीवाली से पहले हाे रहे स्मॉग से होने वाले वायु प्रदूषण का सीधा दुष्प्रभाव आंखों पर पड़ रहा है। वर्तमान में 10 से 12 फीसदी मरीजों को स्मॉग से आंखों में होने वाली परेशानी से ग्रस्त पाया जा रहा है। लोगों को सुबह और शाम के समय वॉक करने से बचना चाहिए। वाहन चलाते समय चालक को आंखों पर चश्मा या हेलमेट लगाकर आंखों को सुरक्षित रख सकते हैं।

निर्माण सामग्री पर छिड़काव जरूर करें
जिले में प्रशासन की ओर से भवन निर्माण सामग्री को ढककर रखने और पानी का छिड़काव करने के लिए नगर निगम को आदेशित किया गया है। डीसी के मुताबिक जिला में पराली या कूड़े को जलाने के मामले में कड़ी निगरानी रखी जा रही है। इसके लिए टीमों का गठन किया गया है और लगातार मॉनिटरिंग की जा रही है। नियम तोड़ने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई होगी।

प्रबंध: बाजारों में पुलिस की तैनाती बढ़ाई
बदलते मौसम में भी कोरोना का आक्रामक प्रभाव देखने को मिल रहा है। नियमों की सख्ती से पालना कराने के लिए भीड़भाड़ वाले बाजारों व क्षेत्रों के प्रवेश व निकास द्वार पर पुलिस की तैनाती की गई है। कई क्षेत्रों में तैनाती बढ़ा दी गई है। पुलिस कर्मियों की ओर से लोगों को लगातार सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखने के लिए प्रेरित किया जा रहा है। लोगों को मुफ्त में मास्क भी बांटे जा रहे हैं।

