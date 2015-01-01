पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर का चुनाव:जयभगवान ने 10 पार्षदों के समर्थन का किया दावा, कांग्रेसी भी बैठा रहे गोटियां

रोहतक40 मिनट पहले
  • करनाल में जातिगत व विस चुनाव के समीकरण रहे हावी, अब रोहतक में भी पार्षदों की धड़कनें बढ़ीं

सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर पद के चुनाव की तारीख नजदीक आते ही राजनीतिक सरगर्मियां तेज हो गई हैं। निर्दलीय जीतकर बाद में भाजपाई बने अधिकतर पार्षद अपनी खेमेबंदी कर रहे हैं। पार्षद जयभगवान ठेकेदार ने दावा किया कि उनके पास 10 पार्षदों का समर्थन है और वे 2 दिन में भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ से मिलकर अपनी दावेदारी रखेंगे। भाजपा पर्यवेक्षक महीपाल ढांडा तक अपनी अर्जी पहुंचा चुके हैं। वहीं, पुराने भाजपाइयों को भरोसा है कि उन्हें पार्टी के साथ वर्षों तक वफादारी निभाने का इनाम मिलेगा।

कांग्रेस की और से निर्दलीय पार्षद कदम सिंह अहलावत बागडाेर संभाले हुए हैं। उनका कहना है कि जिस तरह करनाल में भाजपा ने ऐन वक्त पर सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर का प्रत्याशी बदलकर अपने खेमे के पार्षदों में डर पैदा कर दिया है। उसका असर रोहतक में दिखने लगा है, क्योंकि भाजपा की ओर से इन दोनों पदों पर जिस पार्षद को भरोसा दिलाया जा रहा है, उसको भी विश्वास नहीं है कि क्या पता अंतिम क्षण में नाम बदल दिया जाए। कहा जा रहा है कि भाजपा की ओर से चंद मिनट पहले ही अपने पार्षदाें काे उम्मीदवाराें का नाम बताया जाएगा ताकि विराेध की रणनीति न बन सके। भाजपा ने करनाल में जातिगत के साथ-साथ आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव काे देखते हुए भी कार्ड खेला है। अब वहां विरोध कर रहे भाजपा पार्षदों को मनाया जा रहा है।

पर्यवेक्षक के समक्ष रखेंगी सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर पद के लिए दावेदारी
वार्ड 13 से भाजपा पार्षद कंचन खुराना ने बताया कि औपचारिक रूप से उन्होंने मेयर मनमोहन गोयल, जिला जिला अध्यक्ष अजय बंसल और संगठन के वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारियों तक अपनी बात पहले रख दी है, लेकिन पर्यवेक्षक महीपाल ढांडा के रोहतक आने पर भाजपा के पदाधिकारियों और पार्षदों के बीच में वह अपने सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर पद की दावेदारी रखेंगी। 20 साल से उनके परिवार में जनप्रतिनिधित्व का सिलसिला चला आ रहा है। साफ-सुथरी छवि है और पार्टी के लिए हमेशा आगे रहकर मैंने और मेरे पति पूर्व पार्षद अशोक खुराना ने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ मिलकर काम किया है।

महीपाल ढांडा तय करेंगे नाम
चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक महीपाल ढांडा 26 नवंबर को शाम 3 बजे रोहतक आएंगे। तब भाजपा पार्षदों और संगठन के पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक लेंगे। इसके बाद ही सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर पद के प्रत्याशी तय होंगे।- मनमोहन गोयल, मेयर, नगर निगम।

अभी नाम तय नहीं किए
ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बनने के बाद पार्षदों को उनसे मिला दिया गया था। फिलहाल अभी सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के उम्मीदवार के बारे में पर्यवेक्षक महीपाल ढांडा जब रोहतक आएंगे तो वही इस बारे में बात करेंगे। - अजय बंसल, जिलाध्यक्ष, भाजपा।

