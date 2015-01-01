पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोहतक बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव:जोजो समर्थित प्रमोद दलाल ने उमेश भारद्वाज को 320 वोट से हराया, उपप्रधान पद पर कांटे की टक्कर में बजाड़ 7 वोट से जीते

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
बार एसाेसिएशन चुनाव के दाैरान विजेता प्रमाेद दलाल अाैर महासचिव दीपक हुड्डा काे उठाकर खुशी जाहिर करते हुए समर्थक।
  • 2007 में दीपक कुंडू के हाथों उपप्रधान के चुनाव में 30 वोट से हार गए थे प्रमोद दलाल
  • दीपक हुड्डा बने महासचिव, सहसचिव पद पर रामभतेरी जीतीं, लाइब्रेरी इंचार्ज बने विकास आर्य

जिला बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव में हुड्‌डा समर्थक जोजो का फिर दबदबा रहा। पूर्व प्रधान लोकेंद्र सिंह फौगाट उर्फ जोजो समर्थित उम्मीदवार एडवोकेट प्रमोद दलाल ने अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी एडवोकेट उमेश भारद्वाज को प्रधान पद पर 320 वोटों से शिकस्त दी। एडवोकेट प्रमोद दलाल ने पहली बार बार एसोसिएशन का कोई चुनाव जीता है। इससे पहले 2007 में प्रमोद दलाल बार के पूर्व प्रधान रहे दीपक कुंडू से उपप्रधान के चुनाव में 30 वोट से हार गए थे।

इस बार दीपक कुंडू उनके साथी बनकर साथ खड़े थे। सबसे कांटे का मुकाबला उपप्रधान पद पर देखने को मिला। उपप्रधान पद पर एडवोकेट अभिजीत बजाड़ ने मंजीत हुड्डा को 7 वोट से शिकस्त दी। महासचिव के पद पर दीपक हुड्‌डा विजयी रहे। उन्होंने सुमित हुड्‌डा को 513 वोट से हराया। सहसचिव पद पर रामभतेरी ने स्नेहलता को 591 वोट से शिकस्त दी।

लाइब्रेरी इंचार्ज के पद पर विकास आर्य ने प्रेम नारायण शर्मा को 191 वोट से हराया। जीत के बाद वकीलों ने जश्न मनाया। ढोल-नगाड़ों और रंग-गुलाल के साथ नवनिर्वाचित सदस्यों का स्वागत किया गया। सुबह 8 बजे शुरू हुए मतदान में करीब 79.12 प्रतिशत मत प्रयोग हुए। चुनाव में 2639 वोटों में से करीब 2088 वकीलों ने वोटिंग की। रात करीब 8 बजे परिणाम घोषित किया गया।

यह 36 बिरादरी की ऐतिहासिक जीत है। बार में चैंबरों की समस्या खत्म करना मेरी प्राथमिकता रहेगी। साथ ही पार्किंग की समस्या से भी वकील साथियों को निजात दिलाई जाएगी। वकील साथियों ने जो मुझे सहयोग और सम्मान दिया है, मैं उसको कभी नहीं भूल पाऊंगा। बार में भाईचारा कायम रखा जाएगा।- प्रमोद दलाल, नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान, जिला बार एसोसिएशन, राेहतक।

बार प्रधान बनने पर प्रमोद दलाल को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। उम्मीद है कि प्रमोद दलाल वकीलों के हित को देखते हुए उनके हक के लिए बार में सही ढंग से काम करेंगे। - उमेश भारद्वाज, प्रधान पद पर हारे प्रत्याशी

141 वोट हुए रद्द

निर्वाचन अधिकारी अरविंद श्योराण ने बताया कि कुछ खामियां होने के कारण प्रधान पद पर 8, उपप्रधान पद पर 18, महासचिव पद पर 23, सहसचिव पद पर 33 अाैर लाइब्रेरी इंचार्ज पद पर चुनाव में 59 वोट को रद्द किया गया।

जोजो 500 वोटों से जीते थे, दलाल ने 320 से शिकस्त दी

पिछले चुनाव में जोजो ने हरि स्वरूप हुड्डा को 500 वोटों से शिकस्त दी थी। इस बार प्रमोद दलाल ने उमेश भारद्वाज को 320 वोट से हराया। इससे पहले दो बार जोजो समर्थित दीपक कुंडू प्रधान रह चुके हैं। प्रदेश की सियासत में रोहतक बार की अहम भूमिका रही है। पूर्व सीएम भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा, पूर्व वित्त मंत्री कैप्टन अभिमन्यु, पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद शादीलाल बतरा, पूर्व मंत्री सुभाष बतरा, विधायक भारत भूषण बतरा, पूर्व विधायक संत कुमार आदि बड़े नाम यहां के सदस्य हैं।

महम बार एसोसिएशन में 48 वाेट से जीतकर माेनू मल्हाेत्रा बने सचिव

महम बार एसोसिएशन में शुक्रवार काे सचिव पद के लिए हुए चुनाव में 48 वाेट अधिक लेकर माेनू मलहोत्रा सचिव बने हैं। मोनू मल्होत्रा काे 82 वोट व उनके विरोध में लड़ रहे रविकांत को मात्र 34 वाेट ही मिले। चुनाव अधिकारी संदीप बंसल ने बताया कि सर्वसम्मति से प्रदीप ढाका को प्रधान, धर्मवीर बेडवा को उपप्रधान तथा ममता रानी को जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी पहले ही चुना जा चुका है।

