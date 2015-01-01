पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रूर काेविड-19:सर्दी में बुजुर्गों पर काेराेना अटैक, दिवाली के बाद छह दिन में 16 की जान लील गया

रोहतक40 मिनट पहले
सर्दी में कोरोना क्रूर हाे गया है। वायरस ने बुजुर्गों पर सीधा अटैक किया है। दिवाली के बाद छह दिन में 124 बुजुर्ग कोरोना संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। वहीं इन्हीं दिनों में पीजीआई में उपचार करा रहे 17 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। इनमें 16 बुजुर्ग शामिल हैं। दरअसल फेस्टिव सीजन में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के कायदे टूटने के हालात देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने छह दिन में सैंपलिंग की रफ्तार बढ़ाते हुए 9700 लोगों के सैंपल टेस्ट करा डाले।

इनमें 536 लोगों को कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया था। इनमें 124 बुजुर्ग शामिल हैं। ऐसे में चिकित्सकों की सलाह है कि बुजुर्ग और बच्चे ठंड के दिनों में अपने स्वास्थ्य का विशेष ध्यान रखें। सुबह और शाम को बाहर निकलने से बचें। घर से बाहर निकलने पर मास्क बांधकर निकलें। वहीं रविवार को जिले में 1319 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई जिसमें 66 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले और दो मरीजों की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। कोरोना मृतकों में काठमंडी निवासी 75 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग, झज्जर चुंगी निवासी 48 वर्षीय युवक शामिल हैं।

जिले में कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा 108 पर पहुंच गया है। अब तक 9948 लोगों को कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया है जिनमें 8989 मरीज कोरोना से रिकवर कर चुके हैं। जिले में कोविड पॉजिटिविटी रेट 5.40 फीसदी और कोविड रिकवरी रेट 90.35 फीसदी दर्ज किया गया है। जिले में कोविड के 851 एक्टिव केस हैं जिनमें 802 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं और 49 मरीज पीजीआई में उपचाराधीन हैं। 531 मरीजों की सैंपल रिपोर्ट आने का इंतजार किया जा रहा है।

जेल के 6 बंदी व पीजीआई के 5 चिकित्सक संक्रमित
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अनिल बिरला के अनुसार रविवार को आठ स्टूडेंट्स, चार टीचर, सुनारियां जेल में छह कैदी, पीजीआईएमएस के सीनियर प्रोफेसर सहित पांच चिकित्सक, राजेंद्र नगर व शास्त्री नगर निवासी दो टीचर, सेक्टर 14 निवासी बैंक कर्मचारी, डीएलएफ काॅलोनी निवासी बैंक मैनेजर, शीला बाईपास व सैनिक काॅलोनी निवासी एक-एक स्टूडेंट्स, बसंत विहार निवासी 75 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग और 21 वर्षीय युवक सहित प्राइवेट जॉब कर्मी और हाउसवाइफ कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं।

