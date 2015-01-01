पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे पर लगाम:शराब ठेकेदार बाेलेराे में झज्जर ले जा रहा था अवैध शराब, 75 पेटी समेत गिरफ्तार

रोहतक40 मिनट पहले
बोलेरो से बरामद शराब की खेप व पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी।

पुलिस ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर गांव मसूदपुर के पास शराब तस्कर को बोलेरो सहित गिरफ्तार किया है। गाड़ी से अलग-2 मार्को की 75 पेटी शराब कुल 900 बोतल बरामद हुई है। आरोपी की पहचान सुंडाना निवासी वीरेंद्र के रूप में हुई। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ आबकारी अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी को सोमवार को अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा।

काहनौर चौकी प्रभारी सन्नी ने बताया कि आरोपी वीरेंद्र की कलानौर क्षेत्र में स्थित शराब ठेके में हिस्सेदारी है। आरोपी दूसरे एरिया में अवैध रूप से शराब की सप्लाई करता है। आरोपी गाड़ी में शराब भरकर झज्जर जिले में सप्लाई करने जा रहा था। थाना कलानौर प्रभारी सत्यवान ने बताया कि हवलदार सुरेंद्र के नेतृत्व में पुलिस टीम गश्त में थी। सूचना मिली कि बोलेरो गाड़ी में शराब की तस्करी की जा रही है।

गाड़ी सुंडाना गांव से मसूदपुर होते हुए मारुत (झज्जर) जाएगी। पुलिस टीम ने सूचना के आधार पर नाकेबंदी करते हुए कलानौर-बेरी रोड पर गांव मसूदपुर के पास वाहनों की चेकिंग शुरू कर दी। सुंडाना गांव की तरफ से आई बोलेरो कार को रोककर चेक किया गया। गाड़ी में भारी मात्रा में शराब की पेटी पाई गई। चालक की पहचान वीरेंद्र निवासी गांव सुंडाना के रूप में हुई है। शराब के संबंध में चालक कोई लाइसेंस/परमिट पेश नहीं कर सका।

नाइट डोमिनेशन : रातभर सड़कों पर डटी रही पुलिस, शराब तस्कर रहे निशाने पर

पुलिस ने शनिवार रात को विशेष रूप से नाइट डोमिनेशन अभियान चलाया। जिसके तहत विशेष रूप से नाकेबंदी व गश्त करते हुए चेकिंग की। एसपी राहुल शर्मा ने नाइट डोमिनेशन अभियान का नेतृत्व किया। सभी डीएसपी, थाना-चौकी प्रभारी व सीआईए यूनिट की टीमें गश्त में मौजूद रही है। संदिग्ध व्यक्ति व वाहनों की गहनता से जांच की गई। नाइट डोमिनेशन के दौरान अलग-2 मामलों में 3 व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया हैं। आरोपियों से कुल 71 बोतल अवैध शराब बरामद हुई है। सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ संबंधित थाना क्षेत्र में केस दर्ज किए गए हैं।

42 जगह नाकेबंदी, 31 वाहनों के चालान किए

नाइट डोमिनेशन के दौरान जिले में 42 जगहों को चिह्नित कर नाकेबंदी की गई। नाइट डोमिनेशन के दौरान करीब 870 दो पहिया वाहन, 650 चार पहिया वाहन व 870 बड़े वाहनों की जांच की। जांच के दौरान 31 वाहनों के चालान किए गए। होटल, ढाबों, बाजारों, पार्कों, एटीएम बूथ आदि को चेक किया। पुलिस ने 130 से ज्यादा सार्वजनिक स्थानों की चेकिंग की। संदिग्ध व्यक्तियों की तस्दीक की गई।

