किसान आंदोलन के कारण घाटा:स्थानीय किसान मंडी में बेच रहे सब्जियां, बॉर्डर बंद होने से घटे रेट

रोहतक41 मिनट पहले
  •
राेहतक की नई सब्जी मंडी में सब्जियाें की खरीदारी करते ग्राहक।

दिल्ली बाॅर्डर पर किसानों के 15 दिन से चल रहे आंदोलन की परेशानी आम आदमी के अलावा अब स्थानीय सब्जी मंडियों तक भी पहुंच गर्ई है। कारण, हरियाणा के किसानों की सब्जियां दिल्ली के सभी बॉर्डर बंद हाेने के कारण दिल्ली की बड़ी आजादपुर मंडी तक नहीं पहुंच पा रही है। इस कारण किसानों काे स्थानीय स्तर पर ही अपनी सब्जियां व फल बेचकर घाटा उठाना पड़ रहा है।

स्थानीय सब्जी मंडियों में सब्जी के भाव आंदोलन चलते के कारण मात्र 15 दिन में करीब आधे आधे तक हो गए हैं। इसका खामियाजा स्थानीय किसान भी उठा रहे हैं। खैर, इस सस्ती सब्जी का फायदा जिला वासी को हो ही रहा है, उन्हें महंगी सब्जियों से राहत मिल गई है। शुक्रवार सुबह 4 बजे सब्जीमंडी में सब्जियां लेकर पहुंचे किसानों ने बताया कि दिल्ली ना जाने के कारण उन्हें मजबूरन अपनी सब्जियां स्थानीय मंडी में ही सस्ते भाव में बेचनी पड़ रही है।

चूंकि दिल्ली में जाने के सभी रास्ते अब बंद हो चुके हैं। बड़े व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से जाने वाले रास्तों में जोखिम ज्यादा है और वहां से वाहन ले जाने पर खर्च भी दोगुना पड़ता है। अगर स्थानीय मंडी में सामान ना बेचें तो सब्जियां खेतों में ही सड़ जाएंगी, उससे बेहतर है कि ओने-पाेने दामों में बेचकर ही गुजारा कर लें।

इस नुकसान में भी हमें खुशी है: किसान

सब्जी विक्रेता जगदीश व राकेश ने बताया कि कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में दिल्ली बॉर्डर चल रहे आन्दोलन का असर सब्जी बाेने वाले किसानों पर पड़ रहा है। क्याेंकि मंडी के अंदर किसानों काे सब्जियां सस्ते भाव बेचनी रही है। सर्दी के सीजन में किसानों के पास कई सब्जियों की वेरायटी बढ़ जाती है। उन सब्जियों काे दिल्ली ना ले जाने के कारण खराब हाेने से बचाने के चक्कर में सस्ते भाव में बेच रहे हैं। इसके कारण किसान अपनी लागत भी नहीं निकाल पा रहे है। ऊपर से सरकार बॉर्डर पर धरना दे रहे आंदोलनरत किसानों की सुनवाई भी नहीं कर रही है। अपनी राेजी राेटी काे बचाने के लिए किसानों काे सड़क पर उतरकर अपने हक के लिए आंदोलन करना पड़ रहा है। धरने पर बैठे किसानों को पूरा हक मिल जाए, इसलिए अपना नुकसान भी झेल लेंगे, इसमें भी खुशी है।

सस्ते भाव में बेचनी पड़ रही सब्जी

हरियाणा सब्जी मंडी आढ़ती संगठन के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता साहिल मग्गू का कहना है कि दिल्ली बॉर्डर बंद हाेने के कारण किसान परेशान हैं। किसान काे मजबूरन अपनी सब्जी स्थानीय मंडी में सस्ते भाव बेचनी पड़ रही है। इसके कारण घाटा हाे रहा है और सरकार किसान की काेई भी सुनवाई नहीं कर रही।इसलिए किसानाें का आदाेलन करना जायज है। वहीं थोक सामान लेने वाले व्यापारियों को भी नुकसान झेलना पड़ रहा है।

